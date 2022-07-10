The Courier

Cafs and BADAC set to panel Connecting Communities Tour in Ballarat

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
July 10 2022 - 5:30am
ABORIGINAL PERSPECTIVE: Ballarat and District Aboriginal Co-operative chief executive officer and Yorta-Yorta woman, Karen Heap is one of three panellists on the Connecting Communities Tour. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Often the needs of regional families are sidelined when compared with their metro neighbours, however Ballarat community leaders are looking to change this narrative as Victoria's peak body for child and family services heads to the city.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

