Race walker Ruddick facing fitness battle ahead of world championships

Ballarat race walker Kelly Ruddick is confident she will make it to the starting line in the World Athletics Championships even though the last phase of her preparation is not what she had planned.
Ruddick is managing a high hamstring strain suffered during training as she builds up for the women's 35km in Eugene, Oregan, on Friday, July 22.
The 49-year-old is with the Australian track and field team at a training camp in Seattle, Washington, in the north-west of the United States - spending most of her time getting treatment and resting the injury.
"I haven't walked a step yet at the training camp," she said.
"It is a concern, but I'll compete.
"I won't be going into the race in the best shape I'd like to be, but we're doing everything we can to ensure I finish."
While Ruddick plans to push as hard as she can, she says she is not going to go to the point where it does any serious damage.
She said with another World Championships next year she did not want to jeopardise her chances of selection for those.
Ruddick only returned to race walking in January this year, making a meteoric rise to earn a place in the Australian team.
The 35km is a new distance in international race walking and also much longer than the events Ruddick has specialised in throughout her athletic career.
She made the call to step up in distance when she saw there was spot available in the Australian team.
Ruddick said she had found winter training in Ballarat a real struggle, given the long sessions she needed to spend on the road.
She said her coach and partner Steve McCulloch had been instrumental in getting her to the worlds - ensuring she met all her training goals and requirements. " I wouldn't be here without him."
Ruddick said having made it to the US had made it worthwhile. "I'm glad I have persevered."
