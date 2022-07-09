A crisis we can't ignore anymore

Rental vacancy rates.
In isolation, those three words are unlikely to garner much attention.
How about: one per cent rent availability? Still not exactly a phrase that's going to make you spit out your cornflakes.
But think about this for just one second; there is a couple with a newborn baby right now paying $350 per week to live in a two-bedroom cabin in a caravan park in Learmonth.
All because they cannot find a rental in Ballarat.
And to make the matter even worse, they are certainly not alone.
As this newspaper reports today, caravan parks in and around Ballarat are currently bursting at the seams, not with holiday-makers on school holidays, but people desperate for housing.
One caravan park reports that it is currently more than 85 per cent full of people in the market for their own home that simply cannot find one.
There's no other way to look at it - this is a crisis. It must be said, this is not just a Ballarat issue.
But Ballarat people are absolutely feeling the strain.
Australia's housing system is not just broken but in meltdown, and all levels of government must take urgent action to fix the crisis, Anglicare Australia said during the week. A couple working full time at minimum wage can afford just 15 per cent of rentals, down from 31 per cent 10 years ago, even with rent assistance and tax benefits.
In Ballarat, the vacancy rate is just 1.1 per cent and since March, the median cost of a rental has climbed by 7.7 per cent.
It now costs $416 on average to rent a house in the 3350 postcode.
Just because we can't see the issue, certainly does not mean it doesn't exist.
A lot of people are struggling more than ever and the immediate future does not look bright, in a financial sense.
Enabling them to put a roof over their head is the first place to start.
Let's ensure our caravan parks are once again filled with people visiting Ballarat on holidays, not people unable to find a home.
