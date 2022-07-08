ONE of Ballarat's longest running artisan markets is set to make a big fiery return going Beyond Dark this weekend.
For the first time, The Design Exchange's annual winter market will spill outside The Mining Exchange with food trucks and family entertainment continuing in Alfred Deakin Place and Camp Street long after doors have shut.
Advertisement
The Design Exchange founder Lyndelle Flintoft said it was important to keep evolving the event to make it interesting for market goers.
In the past, the market has delivered artisan food with Bakers' Lane and adopted Saturday evening shopping.
This time, Ms Flintoft is bringing food trucks, roving entertainment, warm fires and mulled wine and gin for added family-friendly fun in a bid to "bring alleyways of 'old Ballarat' alive".
Sunday's market will be kept just for designers.
"I am nervous and excited. This is one of our biggest events back out on Saturday," Ms Flintoft said. "We've got designers coming from New South Wales and South Australia. There will be such a great mix of awesome designers - we get a lot of applications for Ballarat and it's nice to curate the best."
Ms Flintoft grew up in Ballarat and is well-known for creating the summer Nightjar Festivals in Torquay and Geelong. The Nightjar Festivals and The Design Exchange Market have be running for about 13 years.
It's important at the moment to support small business and Australian made, not just for sustainability but for the environment we're in.- Lyndelle Flintoft, The Design Exchange Market
"Being from the design industry, I know it's important at the moment to support small business and Australian made, not just for sustainability but for the environment we're in," Ms Flintoft said.
"We also wanted to offer more for families and we have so many kids' entertainers...They will get to see some stilt walkers and flames coming out of trumpets."
IN OTHER NEWS
Artisans on show include furniture designers, knitters, potters, food makers and jewellery crafters.
All children aged under-18 must be accompanied by an adult inside The Mining Exchange because it will be a licensed event. Beyond Dark outdoor food and entertainment will run Saturday, 3pm to 11pm. The Mining Exchange will close at 9pm and re-open Sunday, 10am to 3pm.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.