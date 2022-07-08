The Courier

The Design Exchange Market to add Beyond Dark entertainment for Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 8 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BEYOND DARK: A look at fiery "theatre on legs" Wild Honey Performing Arts, which will be part of The Design Exchange Market's new outdoor features for families. Picture: Angel Leggas via @thedesignexchange Instagram

ONE of Ballarat's longest running artisan markets is set to make a big fiery return going Beyond Dark this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.