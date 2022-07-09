Social housing residents may have a roof over their heads, but Sebastopol's Janet Whitehead says she is simply trapped in another bureaucratic system.
"I am crying out for help," Ms Whitehead said.
Advertisement
While small issues have arisen regarding maintenance on properties over the 18 years she has been in social housing, the most recent incident has been especially arduous.
"There is someone in the system who is supposed to be doing the job but it keeps getting passed along to someone else like this duck-shove," she said.
Ms Whitehead has been fighting for six months to get a pipe fixed on the property.
The pipe issues first presented as flooding in her garage back in January.
"When it rained it came in under my garage and into my backyard it was like Niagara Falls," Ms Whitehead said.
It took her about six months and a VCAT hearing for someone to acknowledge there was a more serious problem.
In response to The Courier's query, Community Housing Limited, the organisation that oversees the units, said in a statement "unfortunately the full extent of the problem was not identified by the previous maintenance contractor. On further investigation the maintenance team found a more complex and extensive issue at the property that has taken some time to resolve".
"Works are now under way to rectify the issues identified."
Ms Whitehead says she feels forgotten and she had to speak up.
"Other people do not, because they are afraid of this scenario where you should be grateful for a roof over your head," she said.
"If you rock the boat, we fear we could lose our house."
While the project is now being tackled, Ms Whitehead is still facing difficulties.
Trades people also accessed her water and electricity supply to be able to complete their job.
"Now it is actually a very big construction job," Ms Whitehead said.
"Now I live in fear of getting a whopping big water bill.
"I cannot afford a $1000 water bill next month and electricity bill in a few weeks.
Advertisement
"In a crisis where everyone is flat strapped for cash I cannot afford to be paying off a bill that is so big, when the bills are already big."
Ms Whitehead said Tenancy Victoria told her to try and negotiate with some of the companies involved.
She said she was speaking with the water company and may be able to apply for compensation through VCAT.
In response, CHL said: "it is common practice for trades people who attend rental properties to use the power supply located at the property to operate equipment.
"There is no other available electricity supply for the trades people to access.
Advertisement
"To date CHL has not received any application for compensation in relation to this property.
"Our tenants can make a request for compensation by talking to their housing officer who can assist them or alternatively tenants in Victoria can also make an application for compensation through VCAT."
While Ms Whitehead acknowledges there are traditional systems in place, she said a little understanding would have made the process less stressful.
If she did choose to take the issue to VCAT through Tenants Victoria, she said it would be "a long and arduous process to get any compensation".
Ms Whitehead has been told it could then be up to two years wait for any compensation through the VCAT route.
She is not alone. In a report tabled in parliament on Thursday, the Victorian Ombudsman has slammed the state's approach to dealing with social housing complaints.
Advertisement
Ombudsman Deborah Glass said as complaints about the system had increased over five years, poor complaint handling was the most common issue raised.
"We found the different systems to be complex, confusing, under-resourced, and in many places, ineffective and inconsistent," Ms Glass said in a statement.
"Inevitably with social housing, the most vulnerable in our communities are the most affected, and some of them are also among those least likely to complain, fearing reprisal or being unaware of their right to dispute official action or inaction."
Ms Glass proposed a complete overhaul of the system for complaints, creating a new two-tier system based on "local resolution, central escalation" - it would include better resourcing and support for staff, streamlining appeals processes, and creating a new specialist Social Housing Ombudsman for escalating complaints.
Ms Whitehead said despite life's hardships she was very grateful for where she was now.
"Where do we go, when we are now imprisoned in a system that does not look after us?"
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.