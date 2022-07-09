Two Western Victorian government ministers may be sitting on the frontbenches in Canberra and Melbourne, but home is where they feel most comfortable.
Both federal Ballarat MP and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Catherine King and state Bendigo East MP and transport infrastructure minister Jacinta Allan said connections to their home town are essential.
Advertisement
"I feel blessed to be able to represent the community I was born and grew up in," Ms Allan said.
"That is a big motivator to keep working hard and doing the job."
IN THE NEWS:
"I have to travel a lot across the country to go to Canberra, particularly parliament sitting can be combative," Ms King said.
"But every single time I come back down the highway to home, it is like you just feel restored."
They both said they looked forward to seeing how their respective portfolios could change Victoria's regions.
"More than 20 years later we are sitting here in a room ... we both have an opportunity to represent our regional communities, and shape the delivery of infrastructure and transport services for the state," Ms Allan said.
"It is a really exciting time to be able to have these conversations."
Looking back, Ms King said the most important thing she had learnt over the years was being able to rely on colleagues.
"When I was a candidate I remember going across to Jacinta's electorate office and she was incredibly generous with her time," she said.
Often you might be in rooms where there are people who are very clever and know lots of different things. But do not underestimate your own knowledge or your own capacity to find out things as well.- Catherine King
She said it was important for women who were thinking about entering the political landscape to be confident and back yourself.
"Often you might be in rooms where there are people who are very clever and know lots of different things," Ms King said.
"But do not underestimate your own knowledge or your own capacity to find out things as well."
Ms Allan echoed her statements and also highlighted it was important to be true to yourself.
"People can work out pretty quickly when you are not using your authentic voice," she said.
Advertisement
"If you are confident in your views and you are prepared to stand up for what you believe in, I think that is what can carry you a long way."
Outside looking in, it may not seem like a good time to enter politics.
"We have both been big supporters of the affirmative action targets that have helped bring about more women in parliament," Ms Allan said.
"Parliament operates best when it reflects the community that it represents."
Ms King was re-elected to her seat for the eight time in the May 2022 federal election.
Advertisement
Ms Allan, recently elevated to deputy premier, will be hoping to hold onto power in the November state election.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.