Despite sitting two games outside the Central Highlands Netball League A Grade top eight, Newlyn has the chance to reduce the gap to just one game with an enticing match-up against eighth-placed Bungaree on Saturday.
The Cats suffered a heart-breaking three-goal loss to Beaufort in round 11 which was their fourth-consecutive defeat after dealing with an incredibly tough stretch against top sides.
Newlyn played three top four sides in Beaufort, Springbank and Rokewood-Corindhap as the Cats fell from sixth to 10th in a matter of weeks, but an easier schedule over the coming rounds has them primed for a return to the top eight.
Dunnstown sits between Newlyn and Bungaree in ninth and will likely pick up a win against Ballan on Saturday to remain in touch with the top eight, which would provide Waubra the opportunity to jump Ballan if the Roos can upset Carngham-Linton.
Springbank, which suffered its first loss in round 11, will want to bounce back against sixth-placed Gordon while Buninyong, now the sole unbeaten side this season, can shape the top four if it defeats Beaufort.
Rokewood-Corindhap can, and likely will, gain a four-point advantage over Beaufort in the top four when it matches up against Hepburn, as Skipton will want to do the same for its top eight chances with a win against Clunes.
Learmonth will be aiming for a fourth-consecutive win to remain third in the standings when the Lakies visit bottom-placed Creswick on Saturday.
A GRADE
Rokewood-Corindhap (4) v Hepburn (16)
Ballan (14) v Dunnstown (9)
Creswick (17) v Learmonth (3)
Carngham-Linton (13) v Waubra (15)
Bungaree (8) v Newlyn (10)
Beaufort (5) v Buninyong (1)
Springbank (2) v Gordon (6)
Skipton (7) v Clunes (12)
Bye: Daylesford (11)
LADDER:
BUNINYONG 44, 267.12; SPRINGBANK 40, 189.71; LEARMONTH 36, 181.99; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 36, 162.32; BEAUFORT 36, 134.29; GORDON 28, 110.89; SKIPTON 28, 107.87; BUNGAREE 28, 106.37; Dunnstown 20, 114.51; Newlyn 20, 110.39; Daylesford 20, 95.07; Clunes 20, 70.14; Carngham-Linton 12, 62.94; Ballan 10, 50.10; Waubra 8, 44.93; Hepburn 6, 38.45; Creswick 4, 54.68
