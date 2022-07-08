The Courier

Newlyn primed for an exciting finish | Central Highlands Netball League A grade preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 8 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEXT MOVE: Newlyn's Alexandra Davies in the Cats' loss to Springbank. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Despite sitting two games outside the Central Highlands Netball League A Grade top eight, Newlyn has the chance to reduce the gap to just one game with an enticing match-up against eighth-placed Bungaree on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.