Bail refused after alleged 13-vehicle theft spree

A Delacombe man will remain in jail after a series of alleged thefts - including 13 cars - across an area stretching from Grovedale to Ballan, Inverleigh, Chepstowe and Lismore.
Bradley James Keirl is accused of multiple burglaries, petrol drive-offs and thefts of cars across the greater Geelong and Ballarat regions.
Advertisement
The court was told many were on rural properties - unlocked - with keys inside.
The 25-year-old was refused bail on Friday in the specialist drug court within the Ballarat Magistrates Court.
Detective Senior Constable Haydn Templeton from the Western Region Crime Squad said the latest wave of alleged crimes happened between April 28 and May 13 and Keirl's 41 charges related to:
"A significant amount of police resources were used to find the offenders due to the wide range of offending," Detective Templeton said.
"As for the arrest phase, we had officers called in from the Geelong and Bendigo Crime Squad offices - and a significant number of officers from Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit."
Magistrate Letizia Torres said the accused's compliance with earlier bail conditions had "not been good" - and he had failed to pay for pre-arranged housing as well as failing compulsory drug tests.
"I'm not satisfied there are compelling reasons to give you bail and I'm not remotely satisfied that your risk of reoffending can be mitigated."
Keirl was seen on videolink from Marngoneet Prison, visibly upset, shaking his head and crossing his arms.
Det Sen Con Haydn said a check of the address Keirl gave in his application was linked to another occupant who was wanted on four warrants, issued in May.
He told the court Keirl's fingerprints had been found on at least two vehicles - including a tractor in the middle of a paddock.
He also said the 25-year-old had been seen on CCTV recovered from Werneth, Delacombe, Buninyong, Sebastopol and Delacombe - while GPRS tracking had allegedly detected Keirl's mobile phone in the general area and time of several of the thefts.
Keirl's solicitor Richard Jakobson said reports about the CCTV, fingerprints and mobile phone data needed to be presented to court.
Magistrate Torres ordered that a full brief of evidence be presented at a further hearing in early August.
"If that brings up another circumstance, then you are welcome to make another bail application," she told the court.
Keirl said this was important:
"I'm not going to sit here and lie and say I'm perfect. I'm not," he said.
Advertisement
"There's a lot of that I've done, but there's a lot that I haven't."
The court was told Keirl had ADHD, bipolar and borderline personality disorder - was not given appropriate medication when he was last released from custody, effectively setting him up to fail.
The accused's mother asked the court to suppress her son's name and refuse media access to documents that listed Keirl's 41 charges from 2022 and 62 from 2021.
She said she felt threatened by victims who had contacted her via social media, demanding the return of missing items.
Magistrate Torres refused, saying it did not meet the criteria.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.