The Courier

Ballarat man stays in custody after crimewave from Geelong to Moorabool, Golden Plains, Corangamite and Pyrenees

July 8 2022 - 6:30pm
Bail refused after alleged 13-vehicle theft spree

A Delacombe man will remain in jail after a series of alleged thefts - including 13 cars - across an area stretching from Grovedale to Ballan, Inverleigh, Chepstowe and Lismore.

