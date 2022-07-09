The Courier

NADIOC WEEK 2022: Grampians Health seeks more Indigenous art

July 9 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROUD: Artist Lowana Clarke, who is of Gunditjmara, Ngarrindjeri and Wotjaboluk descent, stands by her work Protector of his mob, to offer Indigenous Peoples a reassuring and culturally familiar sign when entering Ballarat Base Hospital. Picture: Lachlan Bence

BUNJIL has become a popular feature encouraging protection above the doors to Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital since the artwork was unveiled in NAIDOC Week two years ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.