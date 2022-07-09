Questions remain about major infrastructure and timing as the 2026 Commonwealth Games draws ever closer.
With $2.6 billion allocated over five years in the 2022-23 state budget, and Ballarat confirmed to host the athletics at Mars Stadium and the boxing at Selkirk Stadium, as well as a 1750-plus capacity athletes village, there is still no detail on what capacity or transport upgrades will be required.
Nor is there a location locked in for the village, or confirmation it will be a greenfield site or involve urban renewal works.
The official dates for the Games, from March 17 to 29 2026, mean there are just under 1350 days to go.
Visiting Ballarat on Friday, acting Premier and Minister for the Commonwealth Games delivery Jacinta Allan said she was confident everything will turn out fine, as there has been ongoing upgrades to Mars Stadium, Selkirk Stadium, and the Ballarat rail line.
"By announcing those dates, we can lock in all the other planning and provide certainty for athletes, officials, and people wanting to book their holiday," she said.
"Also it gives all of our industry partners in the construction sector, in local government, to work with us to deliver these Games.
"It's going to provide a big economic boost for our regions, but we do have some tight timelines, and that's why I'm meeting with the City of Ballarat (on Friday), to talk about the village.
"We've got a good construction record here in Victoria, and we'll need to draw on all of those talents and skills to build villages and upgrade venues.
"I'm confident we'll get there."
Some experts have mentioned previous Commonwealth Games, held at one major site instead of spread over four regional hubs, had more than double the time for planning, and some sports are still not locked in, with
Last year, a report from the Victorian Auditor General's Office noted significant concerns with the state government's major infrastructure blitz, with 30 projects delayed between 2019 and 2021 and an estimated shortage of 4000 construction workers.
At the time, the state government dismissed the report as being "littered with errors".
In Ballarat, the $541 million base hospital upgrade will be at about the halfway point during the Games.
Ms Allan added the state government was also focused on the Games' infrastructure legacy, particularly its village.
"We know the pressures on the both the property market and the rental market here in our regional centers," she said.
"There's a great opportunity through the Commonwealth Games by building villages to look at post the Games at how those really the the accommodation turns into permanent housing."
