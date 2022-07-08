The Courier

One dead after car, truck, bus crash east of Ballarat

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 8 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:30am
Police have blocked off the road where the crash took place. Picture: Gabrielle Hodson.

One person is dead after an horrific multi-vehicle pile up on a road north of Bacchus Marsh.

