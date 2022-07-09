UPDATE
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Coimadai on Friday which claimed the life of a 59-year-old Mount Egerton man.
Emergency services were called to Diggers Rest-Coimadai Road about 3.40pm after reports a truck, bus and several cars had been involved in a collision.
The male driver of one of the cars involved, which left the road and crashed into a tree, died at the scene.
The driver of the truck was trapped for a short time while the driver, and only occupant of the bus, wasn't injured.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives have appealed for witnesses and/or dashcam footage of a 2005 yellow Ford Falcon utility involved in the crash.
The driver of the car of interest, a 19-year-old male from Maddingley, is in hospital under police guard.
It is believed the driver of the yellow utility was travelling from Diggers Rest towards Bacchus March on Diggers Rest-Coimadai Road and police are seeking witnesses or vision prior to the collision.
Anyone who saw the yellow utility prior to the crash or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
EARLIER
One person is dead after an horrific multi-vehicle pile up on a road north of Bacchus Marsh.
The drama began around 3.45pm on Friday, when a car slammed into a tree on the Coimadai-Diggers Rest Road.
A bus with no passengers also ended up in the collision, as well as a truck, which ended up on its side
Unfortunately the male driver of the car, who is yet to be identified, died at the scene.
The driver of the truck was trapped in his vehicle for a short time.
The road is expected to be closed at Coimadai for much of the night, as local police wait for the Major Collision Investigation Unit from Melbourne.
The busy country road winds past Merrimu Reservoir and is a common shortcut between Bacchus Marsh and Melton.
Conditions in Moorabool Shire have been poor this afternoon with torrential rain blanketing the region.
Bacchus Marsh State Emergency Service volunteers have been at the scene with a specialist rescue truck, as well as paramedics, Bacchus Marsh CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria.
Anyone that witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
The incident follows last week's horrific deaths on the region's roads, with fatal crashes in Bunkers Hill and Rokewood.
