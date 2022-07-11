The Courier

Leading from the Front to raise health, alcohol and drug awareness in sport

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 11 2022 - 12:00am
SUPPORT: Ballarat Community Health's Suzanne Powell, Sports Central's Michael Flynn and Ballarat Police's Des Hudson combine to raise alcohol awareness in grassroots sports. Picture: Adam Trafford

AMID a full return to sporting action and club functions, community leaders are urging team leaders to take a greater lead on alcohol and other drug safety.





