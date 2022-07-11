AMID a full return to sporting action and club functions, community leaders are urging team leaders to take a greater lead on alcohol and other drug safety.
Leading from the Front is a joint project between Sports Central and Ballarat Community Health to raise awareness of health, safety and well-being issues across the region.
Central to the project is to equip grassroots club volunteers with information and skills to prevent illicit drugs, alcohol misuse and to develop methods to respond to these issues in clubs.
The program was starting to be developed before the pandemic and was put on hold as clubs navigated their way through lockdowns.
Sports Central executive officer Michael Flynn said clubs had been reaching out for health support for years and this was a way to link them with experts and training and supporting clubs who wanted to be proactive on such issues.
"Clubs are really conscious about looking for ways to become more family friendly and clubs are a snapshot of the community - this is about engaging everyone from players to supporters," Mr Flynn said.
"Clubs recognise the role they play and we want to promote environments to support clubs in taking that next step on really leading and being seen as leaders in the community."
Ballarat Community Health alcohol and other drugs manager Suzanne Powell and Ballarat Police proactive unit's Leading Senior Constable Des Hudson said it was important clubs tackle issues from a health perspective rather than a punitive one.
They said it was about knowing when and how to "wrap support" about club members.
"This is also about culture; not just Australian culture but within sporting clubs and the promotion of sporting clubs," Ms Powell said.
"For some clubs, alcohol is about income but they have policy and a responsibility for consumption of alcohol and issues that arise from that. Clubs need to improve how they use alcohol.
"Social events often have young children present and they're associating alcohol and drinking with sport...Clubs need to re-think how they raise funds, potentially without including alcohol."
Under Leading from the Front, Sports Central will work with club leaders to develop or refine illegal drugs policies and meet with members to discuss prevention and harm minimisation.
Mr Flynn said Sports Central was well aware clubs had lots of challenges in attracting, bringing back and retaining volunteers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was confident the program would have advice and tips to help make alcohol and other drug awareness easier for volunteers to foster safer cultures.
For more details or to sign up: sportscentral.org.au/leading-from-the-front/ or phone 5331 6966.
