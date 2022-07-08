For Simon Cooper, who only started competing in BMX riding two years ago, qualifying for the World Championships is an impressive achievement.
For 16-year-old Josh Jolly, who has been riding since he was two, it is business as usual as Australia's top-ranked rider prepares for his sixth BMX World Championships in France in July.
It has been two very different paths from the Sebastopol BMX Club duo, but after successful outings at qualification events in Adelaide and Brisbane, both are preparing to go head-to-head with the best riders in the world from July 26-31.
Cooper, who only took up BMX riding as a bit of fun during COVID-19, said it has been a crazy couple of years since he started.
"It is pretty amazing to be representing Australia at 42 years old and heading off to France for the World Championships," Cooper said.
"There has been plenty of training and a lot of hard yards. It has basically taken over my life."
The father of four originally just wanted to show his kids what can happen when you put in the hard work, but he never thought it would lead to something like this.
"They are absolutely stoked for me," he said.
"They cannot believe that they are going to be able to sit down and watch me on a livestream on the other side of the world racing a BMX bike."
Cooper will fly to France with young gun Josh Jolly and his father, who happens to be Cooper's coach, with the 42-year-old in awe of what Jolly has already achieved.
"It is really exciting to be going over alongside Josh and watch him do his thing," Cooper said.
"He is a freak. He is probably a fair chance at getting the world number one ranking for his age group."
Jolly, ranked number one in Australia, is already off to his seventh BMW World Championships.
"I pretty much started out when I was just two years old," Jolly said.
"I won my first national title in 2015 when I was nine and I have pretty much been up around the top ever since then."
Jolly, whose riding has taken him to countries such as Belgium, Colombia and Azerbaijan said he had not felt the nerves just yet.
"I am not really nervous for this one. I probably will be when I get over there but I am usually a little more nervous than I am now," he said.
"I do not know what the competition is going to be like because we have not had a championship in three years, but I am pretty confident in myself, I think I will be able to do well."
Over 100 Australians will compete at the 2022 BMX World Championships in Nantes, France on July 26-31.
