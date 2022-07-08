The Courier

Simon Cooper and Josh Jolly set to go from Sebastopol to France for the 2022 BMX World Championships

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 8 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DYNAMIC DUO: Simon Cooper (left) and Josh Jolly are ready to go ahead of the 2022 BMX World Championships. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

For Simon Cooper, who only started competing in BMX riding two years ago, qualifying for the World Championships is an impressive achievement.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.