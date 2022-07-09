The Courier
Skywhales to turn heads in Sunday's dawn sky as they take off from Eastern Oval

By Michelle Smith
July 9 2022 - 7:30am
READY: Skywhales creator Patricia Piccinini with children from the Skywhales choir who will perform at Sunday's dawn event at Eastern Oval. Picture: Adam Trafford

When hot air balloon sculptures Skywhale and Skywhalepapa take to the skies over Ballarat on Sunday they will be accompanied in to the dawn sky by music and the voices of scores of local children.

