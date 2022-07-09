When hot air balloon sculptures Skywhale and Skywhalepapa take to the skies over Ballarat on Sunday they will be accompanied in to the dawn sky by music and the voices of scores of local children.
From the time viewers get out of their cars to the liftoff the experience is designed to be as other-worldly as the massive balloons which take large-scale art to the air.
Advertisement
The soundscape changes as the balloons slowly inflate, evolve and come to life before they finally take flight.
"Hopefully if the weather is good they will fly away but if they don't fly away it's quite nice to have them with us and to stay with them and just to be out in nature in the early morning - to experience what it is like and to be with each other," said Skywhales creator artist Patricia Piccinini.
Skywhale was the first balloon creature Ms Piccinini created about 12 years ago, while Skywhalepapa joined the family two years ago.
"The first Skywhale is a female creature and the reason I made her is I just wanted to celebrate the wonder of nature. To know that whales in the sea evolved from a land-dwelling creature that went in to the sea and became gigantic ... is such an extraordinary and inspiring thing," she said.
"They could have just as easily, or it's just as improbable but not impossible, that they could have gone in to the sky like other mammals have done."
Skywhalepapa, who carries nine baby skywhales in his flippers, was created in 2020 to celebrate the notion of care.
"I want to show this adult caring for his offspring and to valourise that and reflect on the amazing journey our society has been on.
IN OTHER NEWS
"A generation ago it was really not possible for a man to have this nurturing, this really hands on role where look after children but now it's very acceptable and desirable not just for women but for children to have men in their lives and also ultimately for men to be able to be part of this amazing experience of caring for young and forming this connection with their children because they are caring for them."
The skywhales launch is part of the event Skywhales: Every Heart Sings with the launch accompanied by music written by Jess Green, who will perform with her four piece band, accompanied by a children's choir.
Skywhales: Every Heart Sings take place from 6.15am Sunday at Eastern Oval.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.