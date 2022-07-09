Fire destroys house in Sebastopol

FRV commander seconded to the CFA Chris Bigham has confirmed no one was inside the house at the time of the fire.
Crews are still working to extinguish the flames as the fire continues to persist through the roof.
Advertisement
EARLIER:
A house has been destroyed by fire in Sebastopol.
Fire crews responded to the flames at the corner of Vale Street and Albert Street, Sebastopol at 7.06am.
CFA fire services communication controller Jarrad Jeffs said the fire was "fully involved" with two units from FRV attending the scene first before CFA took over.
The house, a single story weatherboard, had issues with asbestos and breathing apparatus was used to control it.
It is still not known what the cause of the fire was and whether people were inside of the house at the time.
"If the fire is identified as suspicious it is a matter for Victoria Police to deal with," Mr Jeffs said.
Ambulance Victoria did not attend the scene.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.