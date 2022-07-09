The Courier
Updated

Fire destroys house in Sebastopol

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated July 9 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters at the scene of an early-morning house fire in Vale St, Sebastopol. Picture: Adam Trafford

FRV commander seconded to the CFA Chris Bigham has confirmed no one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.