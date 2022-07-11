Royal South Street eisteddfod organisers and competitors are gearing up for a full return to competition as the historic competition gets underway in full after the past two years of COVID cancellations and restrictions.
Competition in the kicked off last month with a change in time-slot for one of its most prestigious events - the Calisthenics Senior Solo and Peace and Quiet Graceful Girl events which were held at Her Majesty's Theatre.
The competition usually runs in tandem with the Australian Calisthenics Competition held as part of Royal South Street later in the year.
Honoria Roffey, 24, reached the peak of calisthenics when she was crowned Peace and Quiet Graceful Girl 2022 on her seventh attempt.
"It's always been the biggest accolade in calisthenics," she said. "If you made it in to the Graceful Girl competition you were top, but placing is next level and to win it you make history as it's the furthest you can go in the sport," she said.
Ms Roffey beat scores of entrants to be one of the 25 finalists in each competition, auditioning on one day then competing as a finalist the next.
"It's honestly taken a lot of work and preparation with my solo coach every week, then working with my mum to get all the little details right," she said. "I did ballet for a few years to keep working on my technique and really work on those little nitty-gritty things that get noticed."
Ms Roffey has been travelling to Ballarat every year, apart from the past two, since she started calisthenics.
"I started coming to Ballarat in tinies competitions when I was three or four and since then I've competed in Ballarat every year as a team, then I started doing solo as well in seniors so it's been an annual trip ... usually in October though and not June."
The full teams competition for calisthenics, and the Energetix Dance Competition, draw up to 4000 competitors and their families to Ballarat for four days, contributing a major economic impact for hospitality and accommodation providers.
"Royal South Street is Ballarat's biggest event attraction and I think people need to understand the cultural significance, the tourism influence, the economic impact and the colour it brings to the city," said new Royal South Street general manager Tennille McLauchlan.
Ms McLauchlan said 2022 was about regaining the momentum lost during the COVID years.
"It has certainly been very challenging particularly when events couldn't be held in person. When you are a performer you want that audience participation and acknowledgement so it's been real challenge for everyone to navigate," she said.
"This year we are really just cementing ourselves back again on the eisteddfod platform."
With Her Majesty's Theatre expected to close in the coming months for more renovations, the rest of the RSS calisthenics and dance competitions, and several other sections, will be held at Founders Hall at Federation University's Mount Helen campus.
The eisteddfod is also using several other venues, with debating getting underway later this month at ACU, the Schimmel Pianoforte competition at the Diocesian Centre in Lydiard St, and vocal and some other musical competitions at Loreto College.
