More than a year in the making the Ballarat Tool Library has finally launched its very own workshop series.
The workshop which was held at the weekend focused on plumbing and was spearheaded by domestic and commercially trained plumber with more than 40 years experience, Alan Irving.
Ballarat Tool Library workshop coordinator Jess Sculley, who is also Mr Irving's niece, said it felt "amazing" to be able to hold the workshop after having to reschedule multiple times due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"It's been pretty hard to get this one up and running and it has been 18 months in the making so it does feel pretty unreal to actually have it," Ms Sculley said.
"We're pretty happy with how widely the community has taken to it.
"Most of the people who did attend had little to no experience of plumbing so it was a great eyeopener for them."
The workshop which ran for an hour taught participants basic plumbing skills such as how to locate one's gas and water meter as well as other simple measures one could implement before calling a plumber.
Mr Irving, who was asked by Ms Sculley to conduct the workshop, said he felt compelled to run it as a way to give back to the community.
"It's my chance to help out the community especially those who are maybe first home buyers or are renovating their house," he said.
"It's also an opportunity for them to ask any questions they might have without feeling embarrassed."
Of the eight people who attended, five were Ballarat Tool Library members.
Attendees also participated in a Q and A session with Mr Irving.
The Ballarat Tool Library will be hosting various workshops throughout July and August including a 'basic home tool' class on July 23 and a plastering lesson on August 21.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
