Emergency demand soars prompting urgent plea from Ballarat hospitals

Ballarat Base Hospital and St John of God Hospital have urged people to only come to emergency if they are extremely unwell amid soaring demand.
"Hospitals across Victoria, including the Ballarat Base Hospital and St John of God are experiencing increased demand this weekend," the hospitals said in a joint statement.
"This is likely to continue for many more weeks.
"In Ballarat we are seeing an increase in people coming into the Emergency Department, and many people are extremely unwell.
"If this applies to you or someone in your care, call an ambulance or come directly to the Emergency Department.
"There are also many people coming into ED, seeing the triage nurse, waiting for some time, then leaving."
The surge in demand means people with less urgent medical conditions or injuries may face longer waiting times, or may be better seeking health advice elsewhere.
"If you do not need emergency care - or are unsure - while you are at home consider calling Nurse on Call - 1300 60 60 24, your pharmacist, or attending an after-hours medical clinic," said a spokesperson for Ballarat Base Hospital and St John of God Hospital.
They urged anyone with COVID, or who suspects they have COVID, to consider calling the National Coronavirus Helpline on 1800 020 080 or visit the Ballarat UFS Respiratory Clinic on Doveton Street South which can give advice on COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory conditions.
Less than two weeks ago Ballarat Base Hospital was forced to call a code yellow, an internal emergency alert, after a significant spike in demand for emergency care.
Last month Grampians Health acting chief executive Ben Kelly spoke of the increased acuity of patients coming in to the ED and other factors impacting their ability to meet demand.
Mr Kelly said the pandemic has led to some people deferring health care, resulting in 'higher acuity' or increased severity of patients coming through the emergency department which had a flow-on effect of them needing more intense treatment and longer hospital stays.
"Remember, if you are extremely unwell and think you need emergency care call 000 or have someone bring you in to the Emergency Department," the hospitals said in a statement.
"If you do not need emergency care, or are unsure, consider making a phone call first - you may be given the advice and guidance you need to stay well at home."
