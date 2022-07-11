Regardless of whether you are a pedestrian or a motorist, the consequences of ill-maintained potholes can be dire with many residents having reported damage to their vehicles and in extreme cases, themselves.
While repair works to the Ballarat Link Road, which is riddled with potholes continues to persist, with the City of Ballarat having shifted blame to the state government for the delays, a Federation University civil engineering lecturer has provided his insight as to how Ballarat could best address these issues.
Dr Amin Soltani for the past five years has been working on a branch of research focusing on more "green alternatives" to remedy potholes and improve the quality and structure of roads.
He said the first point of call to tackle road issues and to ensure roads are of a good standard began at the roads subgrade - the soil.
In Australia particularly in western Victoria the soil is "expansive" which means the soil is very "water absorbent."
"This type of soil is a special type of clay soil and because it's really hungry for water whenever these soils are exposed to water, they can simply absorb water, and basically expand in volume," Dr Soltani said.
He said these soils were especially difficult to maintain.
"Whenever these soils are exposed to high temperatures due to sunlight or radiation or drier climates, they basically lose the water and shrink and that's not a good thing because it means that the soil has the ability to actually move," Dr Soltani said.
"This is something that we do not want to see because it can result in damage and destruction."
Dr Soltani said subgrades built on expansive soil coupled with poor road engineering was the cause of pavement damage.
"This can form different types of problems such as embankment slumping for road infrastructure, you can have rotting and cracking in the pavement surface and even potholes," he said.
For the past 50 years Dr Soltani said the most commonly used solution to fix potholes and improve roads was through soil stabilisation, specifically using a mixture of Portland cement and lime.
"There's a chemical reaction which happens between the cement, soil and the lime which allows the soil to harden over time making it less susceptible to water variations; it will be stronger, and it becomes a more suitable subgrade for the pavement construction," he said.
While Dr Soltani said there was no issue with this practice he believed this solution was not sustainable long term due to the large energy demand needed to produce lime and cement as well their expensive transportation costs.
"This practice may not also be suitable for soils with a high salt content or have sulfur based elements," he said.
"In some cases, it can even cause adverse effects, it can actually increase the amount of swelling and shrinkage that the soil has or even result in less strong soils."
He said his three solutions will work in collaboration and in some instances, as a substitution for lime and Portland concrete soil stabilisation.
His first solution, which he had tested in Adelaide's north-west alongside the University of Adelaide in 2018, uses solid waste materials.
"I have tried waste tyres, in the form of crumbs, recycled tyre crumbs, tyre buffings and tyre fibers, and all of these tyre derived products, which basically are abundant in Australia, have shown great promise," Dr Soltani said.
"They weren't really effective in increasing the strength of the expansive soil but they were really effective in reducing the amount of swelling and shrinkage that the soil had."
His second solution uses polymers, specifically biopolymers, which he described as a similar material to household table salt.
"The performance of these polymer materials have been really, really promising and what I've come to realise is that we can easily use biopolymers, to replace up to three per cent of lime by dry mass of the soil which means in a project if you need six per cent lime, you can easily use only three percent of lime and the rest, you can use biopolymers," Dr Soltani said.
"This is good news because biopolymers are concentrated which means you don't really have transportation costs."
His third solution uses sulphonated oil which is a waste derived industrial by-product.
"This was really successful as well and it was not only able to mitigate the swelling and shrinkage potential of the soil, it was also able to increase the strength and the bearing capacity of the soil," Dr Soltani said.
While he has conveyed these solutions to various councils in Melbourne and the Gippsland region with no success he is hoping to have greater luck with the City of Ballarat.
"There's still a barrier in getting this technology, translating this technology to practice and the main barrier is that in the road engineering industry they need solid evidence, they need a lot of data but as a researcher we need funding to actually have the ability to go to the field and showcase this technology," Dr Soltani said.
"I'm looking to develop a new research proposal tailored to what Ballarat needs in terms of road engineering to present to Ballarat council in the near future."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
