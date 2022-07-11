The Courier

An expert explains how Ballarat's potholes issue can be solved

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
July 11 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INNOVATION: Federation University civil engineering lecturer Dr Amin Soltani is hoping to present his "green alternatives" to improve Ballarat's road structure to council in the near future. Picture: supplied.

Regardless of whether you are a pedestrian or a motorist, the consequences of ill-maintained potholes can be dire with many residents having reported damage to their vehicles and in extreme cases, themselves.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.