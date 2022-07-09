WINNERS and LOSERS | July 9, 2022

SENIORS
Melton 15.11 (101) d Bacchus Marsh 5.5 (35)
Darley 12.10 (82) d Melton South 7.14 (56)
East Point 9.13 (67) d Ballarat 9.8 (62)
Sunbury 22.10 (142) d Lake Wendouree 12.5 (78)
Sebastopol 12.15 (87) d Redan 5.5 (35)
RESERVES
Melton 24.20 (164) d Bacchus Marsh 2.7 (19)
Darley 22.11 (143) d Melton South 3.7 (35)
Sebastopol 7.14 (56) d Redan 5,7 (37)
Lake Wendouree v Sunbury not supplied
Ballarat v East Point not supplied
UNDER-19
Bacchus Marsh 9.7 (61) d Melton 5.11 (41)
Ballarat 6.8 (44) d East Point 4.7 (31)
Sunbury 10.11 (71) d Lake Wendouree 5.3 (33)
Sebastopol 9.9 (63) d Redan 9.5 (59)
LADDER: BALLARAT 36, 215.22; NORTH BALLARAT 32, 270.22; EAST POINT 32, 280.69; DARLEY 24, 168.62; SUNBURY 24, 82.87; REDAN 16, 74.26; Bacchus Marsh 16, 64,90; Sebastopol 8, 62.50; Melton 4, 55.88; Lake Wendouree 4, 34.45
SENIORS
Dunnstown 27.8 (170) d Ballan 1.1 (7)
Learmonth 18.11 (119) d Creswick 7.7 (49)
Waubra 16.8 (104) d Carngham-Linton 10.10 (70)
Bungaree 12.5 77) d Newlyn 10.8 (68)
Buninyong 9.18 (72) d Beaufort 2.7 (19)
Gordon 13.19 (97) d Springbank 11.8 (74)
Hepburn 18.14 (122) d Rokewood-Corindhap 11.7 (73)
Skipton 15.16 (106) d Clunes 10.7 (67)
LADDER: DUNNSTOWN 40, 253.85; SPRINGBANK 40, 241.41; GORDON 40, 165.63; HEPBURN 36, 185.89; SKIPTON 36, 152.66; LEARMONTH 28, 120.45; BUNGAREE 24, 133.17; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 24, 124.20; Waubra 24, 102.57; Buninyong 20, 97.59; Beaufort 16, 73.92; Daylesford 16, 70.72; Clunes 12, 72.55; Newlyn 12, 70.03; Creswick 8, 43.16; Ballan 8, 30.35; Carngham-Linton 41.65
RESERVES
Dunnstown 27.13 (175) d Ballan 1.3 (9)
Learmonth 11.9 (75) d Creswick 4.4 (28)
Carngham-Linton 14.2 (86) d Waubra 9.11 (65)
Newlyn 5.12 (42) d Bungaree 5.9 (39)
Springbank 5.8 (38) d Gordon 2.3 (15)
Rokewood-Corindhap 12.6 (78) d Hepburn 7.6 (48)
Skipton 16.12 (108) d Clunes 0.4 (4)
LADDER: SKIPTON 44, 359.45; DUNNSTOWN 44, 298.21; SPRINGBANK 40, 365.31; ROKEWOOD CORINDHAP 40, 223.50; BUNINYONG 32, 207.82; LEARMONTH 32, 166.67; BUNGAREE 24, 204.24; NEWLYN 24, 131.71; Hepburn 22, 97.38; Creswick 20, 97.70; Gordon 12, 74.69; Daylesford 12, 64.64; Clunes 8, 38.15; Beaufort 8, 31.01; Carngham Linton 8, 25.47; Ballan 8, 24.72; Waubra 6, 23.17
UNDER-18
Dunnstown 20.16 (136) d Ballan 1.1 (7)
Waubra 5.10 (40) d Carngham-Linton 4.6 (30)
Newlyn 16.7 (103) d Bungaree 4.2 (26)
Beaufort 19.14 (128) d Buninyong 4.3 (27)
Springbank 8.11 (59) d Gordon 2.2 (14)
Hepburn 12.8 (80) d Rokewood-Corindhap 10.7 (67)
Skipton 18.17 (125) d Clunes 0.0 (0)
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 42, 546.34; GORDON 34, 239.62; WAUBRA 32, 255.16; BEAUFORT 32, 252.22; LEARMONTH 28, 237.46; DUNNSTOWN 28, 236.80; NEWLYN 28, 120.68; CARNGHAM-LINTON 26, 198.17; Hepburn 24, 79.01; Skipton 18, 84.31; Rokewood-Corindhap 16, 80.18; Buninyong 12, 37.77; Daylesford 8, 57.23; Bungaree 8, 45.53; Ballan 4, 18.30; Clunes 0, 15.27
UNDER-15
Ballan 12.14 (86) d Dunnstown 3.3 (21)
Waubra 7.8 (50) d Carngham-Linton 1.1 (7)
Bungaree 9.10 (64) d Newlyn 1.2 (8)
Buninyong 23.5 (143) d Beaufort 1.2 (8)
Hepburn 5.9 (39) d Rokewood-Corindhap 6.2 (38)
Skipton 4.12 (36) d Clunes 3.3 (21)
Learmonth 21.10 (136) d Creswick 0.0 (0)
LADDER: HEPBURN 38, 182.09; LEARMONTH 36, 718.25; DAYLESFORD 36, 669.93; BALLAN 34, 442.54; BUNINYONG 32, 365.33; BUNGAREE 28, 173.23; CLUNES 24, 97.13; SKIPTON 20, 109.67; Gordon 16, 133.69; Dunnstown 16, 94.57; Rokewood Corindhap 16, 45.58; Waubra 12, 38.00; Newlyn 12, 20.76; Beaufort 8, 29.18; Carngham Linton 4, 23.28; Creswick 4, 0.89
UNDER-12
Ballan 5.5 (35) d Dunnstown 0.0 (0)
Carngham-Linton v Waubra
Newlyn 4.5 (29) d Bungaree 1.0 (6)
Buninyong 5.2 (32) d Beaufort 2.2 (14)
Rokewood-Corindhap v Hepburn
Skipton 16.12 (108) d Clunes 0.0 (0)
Learmonth 9.8 (62) d Creswick 0.0 (0)
Springbank v Gordon
SENIORS
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 28.18 (186) d Caramut 3.6 (24)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 17.18 (118) d Great Western 4.2 (26)
Ararat Eagles 12.14 (86) d Tatyoon 5.8 (38)
SMW Rovers 10.13 (73) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 6.5 (41)
Penshurst 8.9 (57) drew with Lismore-Derrinallum 8.9 (57)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 52.28 (340) d Moyston-Willaura 3.1 (19)
RESERVES
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 22.16 (148) d Caramut 1.0 (6)
Wickliffe-lake Bolac 15.7 (97) d Great Western 5.5 (35)
Tatyoon 13.4 (82) d Ararat Eagles 10.5 (65)
SMW Rovers 27.17 (179) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0.1 (1)
Penshurst 7.9 (51) d Lismore-Derrinallum 5.3 (33)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 26.8 (164) d Moyston-Willaura 7.6 (48)
UNDER-16.5
Caramut 8.6 (54) d Rams 3.3 (21)
Great Western 3.6 (24) d Moyston-Willaura 2.5 (17)
Tatyoon 12.17 (89) d Ararat Eagles 1.1 (7)
Penshurst 5.22 (52) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 1.0 (6)
SENIORS
Natte-Bealiba 29.15 (189) d Maldon 5.2 (32)
Carisbrook 34.21 (225) d Avoca 5.2 (32)
Harcourt 16.18 (114) d Talbot 4.5 (29)
Navarre 35.22 (232) d Maryborough 1.1 (7)
Dunolly 15.5 (95) d Royal Park 14.6 (90)
Newstead 24.11 (155) d Campbells Creek 5.4 (34)
Lexton v Trentham not provided
ladder not provided
RESERVES
Maldon 10.8 (68) d Natte-Bealiba 4.4 (28)
Carisbrook 35.15 (225) d Avoca 0.4 (4)
Harcourt 10.8 (68) d Talbot 6.5 (41)
Navarre 24.21 (165) d Maryborough 0.2 (2)
Dunolly 13.11 (89) d Royal Park 5.8 (38)
Newstead 25.15 (165) d Campbells Creek 6.2 (38)
Lexton v Trentham not provided
ladder not provided
UNDER-17.5
Maldon 11.13 (79) d Lexton 2.4 (16)
Carisbrook 16.17 (113) d Avoca 1.3 (9)
Navarre 28.20 (188) d Maryborough 0.0 (0)
Talbot v Royal Park not provided
UNDER-14.5
Carisbrook 14.16 (100) d Avoca 5.5 (35)
Navarre 13.10 (88) d Maryborough 1.3 (9)
Dunolly 6.10 (46) d Royal Park 3.4 (22)
Maldon 18.20 (128) d Natte-Bealiba 1.0 (6)
Lexton 10.8 (68) d Trentham 6.2 (38)
Talbot 14.12 (96) d Harcourt 1.2 (8)
TALBOT 40 points, 764.34%; CARISBROOK 36, 972.22; MALDON 32, 766.67; NAVARRE 28, 325.19; AVOCA 28, 207.25; HARCOURT 20, 77.71; MARYBOROUGH 20, 63.19; LEXTON 12, 49.13; NAtte-Bealiba 8, 37.48; Trentham 8, 18.22; Dunolly 4, 15.53; Royal Park 4, 7.18
A GRADE
East Point 54 d Ballarat 32
Melton South 52 d Darley 40
Redan 57 d Sebastopol 48
NORTH BALLARAT 42 points, 150.79%; MELTON SOUTH 36, 117.45; DARLEY 32, 118.48; REDAN 30, 120.49; LAKE WENDOUREE 20, 94.36; EAST POINT 18, 101.55; Sebastopol 16, 98.58; Ballarat 14, 77.21; Bacchus Marsh 8, 44.52
B GRADE
Bacchus Marsh 32 d Melton 28
East Point 49 d Ballarat 38
Darley 54 d Melton South 28
Lake Wendouree 58 d Sunbury 24
Redan 53 d Sebastopol 40
EAST POINT 38, 167.07; REDAN 38, 160.95; DARLEY 38, 157.18; BALLARAT 32, 136.62; LAKE WENDOUREE 30, 115.11; NORTH BALLARAT 20, 104.46; Sebastopol 18, 38.13; Melton South 14, 81.36; Melton 6, 56.67; Sunbury 2, 56.34
C GRADE
East Point 40 d Ballarat 29
Darley 33 d Melton South 25
Sebastopol 39 d Redan 33
EAST POINT 38, 162.21; DARLEY 32, 124.07; LAKE WENDOUREE 32, 117.31; BALLARAT 26, 115.68; MELTON SOUTH 26, 100; SEBASTOPOL 22, 100; Redan 22, 93.01; Bacchus Marsh 12, 71.28; North Ballarat 6, 51.38
D GRADE
Melton 33 d Bacchus Marsh 26
Ballarat 30 d East Point 27
Melton South 42 d Darley 25
Lake Wendouree 46 d Sunbury 12
Sebastopol 28 d Redan 18
BALLARAT 42, 193.50; EAST POINT 40, 156.07; NORTH BALLARAT 36, 133.21; LAKE WENDOUREE 32, 121.38; MELTON SOUTH 28, 127.72; BACCHUS MARSH 22, 93.88; Sebastopol 20, 93.58; Melton 18, 107.44; Redan 14, 74.40; Darley 10, 61.00; Sunbury 2, 34.14
E GRADE
Melton 36 d Bacchus Marsh 10
East Point 27 d Ballarat 7
Melton South 37 d Darley 14
Redan 27 d Sebastopol 25
MELTON SOUTH 44, 258.91; EAST POINT 40, 240.63; SEBASTOPOL 32, 147.09; BALLARAT 24, 109.83; REDAN 24, 100.00; MELTON 24, 91.42; North Ballarat 22, 82.95; Lake Wendouree 18, 68.91; Bacchus Marsh 8, 40.64; Darley 4, 35.91
19/UNDER
Ballarat 32 d East Point 29
Darley 65 d Melton South 10
Lake Wendouree 43 d Sunbury 15
Sebastopol 41 d Redan 23
SEBASTOPOL 40, 25.83; NORTH BALLARAT 38, 222.29; LAKE WENDOUREE 36, 152.85; DARLEY 32, 149.43; BALLARAT 32, 125.17; REDAN 16, 89.74; East Point 16, 74.85; Melton South 16, 54.35; Sunbury 8, 38.78; Bacchus Marsh 6, 36.45
A GRADE
B GRADE
C GRADE
17/UNDER
15/UNDER
13/UNDER
A GRADE
Natte-Bealiba 79 d Maldon 32
Avoca 54 d Carisbrook 48
Lexton 54 d Trentham 32
Harcourt 56 d Talbot 36
Maryborough 46 drew w/ Navarre 46
Royal Park 59 d Dunolly 47
Newstead 68 d Campbells Creek 34
AVOCA 40 points, 134.84%; NATTE-BEALIBA 36, 198.15; CARISBROOK 28, 151.67; TRENTHAM 26, 92.66; HARCOURT 24, 129.02; LEXTON 24, 122.41; MALDON 20, 88.17; NEWSTEAD 18, 99.40; Royal Park 16, 90.59; Navarre 14, 98.81; Dunolly 12, 74.81; Campbells Creek 12, 69.11; Maryborough 10, 80.78;Talbot 0, 50.73
B GRADE
Natte-Bealiba 57 d Maldon 21
Carisbrook 30 d Avoca 27
Lexton 33 d Trentham 27
Harcourt 40 d Talbot 26
Maryborough 44 d Navarre 38
Royal Park 41 d Dunolly 17
Newstead 29 d Campbells Creek
NATTE-BEALIBA 40pts, 267.54%; CARISBROOK 40, 185.32; MALDON 36, 119.58; AVOCA 28, 172.61; LEXTON 26, 100.38; HARCOURT 22, 105.05; TRENTHAM 22, 102.38; NEWSTEAD 20, 96.25; Royal Park 18, 103.02; Talbot 12, 85.09; Navarre 12, 80.00; Maryborough 8, 69.17; Campbells Creek 0, 44.96; Dunolly 0, 42.92
C GRADE
Maldon 38 d Natte-Bealiba 37
Avoca 48 d Carisbrook 25
Lexton 33 d Trentham 21
Harcourt 52 d Talbot 4
Navarre 29 d Maryborough 16
Royal Park 44 d Dunolly 13
Newstead 48 d Campbells Creek 10
HARCOURT 36pts, 215.46; AVOCA 36, 195.24; NEWSTEAD 32, 161.07; LEXTON 28, 161.84; TRENTHAM 28, 149.35; NAVARRE 28, 135.22; MALDON 22, 119.66; NATTE-BEALIBA 20, 153.48; Carisbrook 20, 109.93; Royal Park 18, 113.06; Talbot 12, 53.35; Campbells Creek 4, 27.59; Maryborough 0, 29.23; Dunolly 0, 15.82
17/UNDER
Natte-Bealiba 30 d Maldon 22
Carisbrook 19 d Avoca 17
Trentham 21 d Lexton 20
Harcourt 40 d Talbot 28
Maryborough 55 d Navarre 4
Royal Park 31 d Dunolly 15
ladder not provided
15/UNDER
Maldon 34 d Natte-Bealiba 6
Carisbrook 20 d Avoca 5
Trentham 30 d Lexton 17
Harcourt 47 d Talbot 2
Maryborough 23 d Navarre 8
Royal Park 34 d Dunolly 18
Newstead 31 d Campbells Creek 20
ladder not provided
13/UNDER
Natte-Bealiba 28 d Maldon 9
Carisbrook 38 d Avoca 4
Lexton 42 d Trentham 6
Talbot 21 d Harcourt 20
Navarre 23 d Maryborough 12
Dunolly 42 d Royal Park 2
Newstead 27 d Campbells Creek 11
ladder not provided
11/UNDER
Natte-Bealiba 9 d Maldon 8
Carisbrook 16 d Avoca 10
Talbot 14 d Harcourt 3
Dunolly 16 d Royal Park 5
Newstead 7 d Campbells Creek 4
ladder not provided
A GRADE
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 62 d SMW Rovers 35Woorndoo-Mortlake 72 d Moyston-Willaura 13Penshurst 52 d Lismore-Derrinallum 32Tatyoon 53 d Ararat 24Caramut 41 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 39
TATYOON 44 points, 374.56%; PENSHURST 36, 153.22; ARARAT 36, 143.83; HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 32, 136.89; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 28, 87.82; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 24, 113.87; Caramut 22, 75.21; SMW Rovers 18, 75.05; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 8, 79.23; Great Western 8, 68.26; Moyston-Willaura 8, 49.74
B GRADE
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 41 d SMW Rovers 20Woorndoo-Mortlake 35 d Moyston-Willaura 19Penshurst 33 d Lismore-Derrinallum 16Tatyoon 28 d Ararat 26Great Western 47 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 28Glenthompson-Dunkeld 29 d Caramut 26
TATYOON 44pts, 208.29%; ARARAT 40, 198.60; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 36, 138.46; HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 32, 180.10; PENSHURST 24, 95.81; SMW ROVERS 24, 80.61; Great Western 20, 91.80; Lismore-Derrinallum 16, 84.91; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 16, 80.74; Caramut 8, 64.90; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 4, 62.53; Moyston-Willaura 0, 56.00
C GRADE
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 19 d SMW Rovers 13Woorndoo-Mortlake 34 d Moyston-Willaura 10Penshurst 30 d Lismore-Derrinallum 13Tatyoon 18 d Ararat 15Great Western 18 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 11Glenthompson-Dunkeld 28 d Caramut 21
PENSHURST 40pts, 215.58%; TATYOON 40, 159.33; ARARAT 32, 155.56; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 32, 129.20; GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 24, 139.90; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 24, 106.37; Caramut 22, 98.65; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 16, 99.04; Great Western 16, 85.35; Moyston-Willaura 67.80; SMW Rovers 6, 48.74; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 0, 30.23
17/U
Woorndoo-Mortlake 51 d Moyston-Willaura 19Penshurst 41 d Lismore-Derrinallum 1Caramut 29 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 21
PENSHURST 40pts, 307.77%; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 40, 265.08; MOYSTON-WILLAURA 36, 128.07; CARAMUT 28, 116.34; HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 28, 108.37; GREAT WESTERN 26, 89.15; Tatyoon 22, 64.02; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 20, 100.43; Lismore-Derrinallum 12, 48.83
15/U
Penshurst 32 d Lismore-Derrinallum 6Moyston-Willaura 22 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 18Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 13 d Great Western 10Caramut 31 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 14
PENSHURST 44pts, 334.74%; HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 40, 256.86; WICKLIFFE-LAKE BOLAC 32, 139.83; TATYOON 32, 123.85; MOYSTON-WILLAURA 24, 95.51; GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 24, 95.38; Lismore-Derrinallum 24, 92.09; Great Western 16, 75.63; Caramut 16, 49.56; Woorndoo-Mortlake 8, 64.02
13/U
Woorndoo-Mortlake 22 d Moyston-Willaura 4Lismore-Derrinallum 20 d Penshurst 8Tatyoon 8 d Ararat 1Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 15 d Great Western 2Caramut 9 drew w/ Glenthompson Dunkeld 9
LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 40pts, 488.33%; PENSHURST 40, 286.08; CARAMUT 34, 137.89; GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 32, 170.37; MOYSTON-WILLAURA 26, 111.40; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 22, 132.11; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 22, 84.96; Tatyoon 16, 88.79; Great Western 12, 51.71; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 8, 55.88; Ararat 8, 36.02; SMW Rovers 4, 13.01
