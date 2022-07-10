Footy might be just a game for some but for players of the Ballarat All-Abilities Football team the sport is a beacon of light helping members develop their confidence, communication and most importantly, friendships.
The team, which is on a nine game winning streak having beaten Wyndham at the weekend, has given players much more than they could have ever imagined mother of player Joseph Draper said.
Advertisement
Julia Frenkel said, for her 19-year-old son who has battled countless health adversities having been diagnosed with Trisomy 8 mosaicism syndrome which has impaired his fine and gross motor skills as well has having experienced kidney failure in 2008, it has provided him a "new lease on life."
"Since he joined the team in April I've seen a massive boost in his confidence, his speech and his footy skills," Ms Frenkel said.
She said it was particularly encouraging to see the friendships he had formed within the club.
"Joey has a twin sister and usually at her birthday parties she has about 20 to 30 people coming over and for his there's only ever one or two but this year he was able to celebrate for the first time ever with friends and he had about 30 players come down to celebrate with him," Ms Frenkel said.
"He's never had this before and usually I've always tried to make up for the fact that not many people came to his birthday by giving him more presents or inviting my friends but this year I didn't have to do that and it was just beautiful to see him enjoying pizza and cake with all his footy friends."
Ms Frenkel said while her son had tried his hand at basketball playing in the Special Olympics for a few years prior to starting footy, footy had definitely become his new "passion and love."
"He has an ear-to-ear smile when he's training on Wednesdays and at games and I can see the confidence he's developing from the game extending to other aspects of his life," she said.
"He's quite a placid kid and usually doesn't have the confidence to ask for things but now he has started to approach me asking me for things rather than me asking him whether he would like something.
"But there's no doubt the sport has improved his motor skills leaps and bounds as I've seen his kicking skills improve dramatically as well his communication skills on the field."
IN THE NEWS:
Ballarat All-Abilities Football team manager Jennie Shaw, whose son Brody Shaw is captain, said the league was a perfect middle ground for players with an intellectual disability who were wanting to engage in footy.
"It's such a good competition for them all and for kids like my son, Brody, who has ADHD, autism and ODD, it's been great to see them get out there and enjoy themselves," Ms Shaw said.
"It's a really proud moment for me and I only wish his father was alive to see him play."
Ballarat All-Abilities Football team coach David Jenkins, who also holds the title of most consecutive games played at the Ballarat Bulldogs, said it has been heartwarming to see his students flourish on and off the field.
"It means a lot to me to see them get out there and achieve the best of their ability week in and week out," Mr Jenkins said.
Speaking on new recruit Mr Draper, he said it was fantastic to see his improvement in such a short span of time.
Advertisement
"He's come into it really good and he's quite an adaptable player; it's good to see him involved and enjoying his footy."
Mr Draper said his goal for the season was to reach the grand final.
"It'd be great to see everyone from Ballarat come down to support us," he said.
For those interested in learning more about the Ballarat All-Abilities Football team click here.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.