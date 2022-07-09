East Point has given Ballarat a taste of its own medicine, coming from behind in the final quarter to record a five-point win to move clear in second on the ladder.
Having been held to just two points in the third quarter, the Roos responded emphatically, putting on a 4.2 (26) to 0.4 (4) fourth quarter to beat the Swans for a second time
Prefaced as a finals previews, it was a game of massive momentum swings.
The visitors held the Swans to two behinds in the opening term before a 2.9 return from the next two quarters saw them lose their lead.
East Point wouldn't earn it back until 10 minutes into the final stand and had to stand relentless Swans pressure late to record a fourth-straight win.
Harry Ganley was named the Roos' best, with Liam Canny, Jordan Johnston and Jackson Merrett all bagging two goals.
Footscray-VFL listed utility Angus Bade impressed on his return for the Swans while Josh Gibson, nursing a hamstring complaint, was a surprise inclusion, kicking three goals playing as the last man forward.
Ballarat is back home against Redan next weekend, while East Point travels to Sebastopol.
East Point 9.13 (67) d Ballarat 9.8 (62)
Redan's season is on life support after Sebastopol cast it eight points adrift of the top six with a dominant 52-point win, snapping a two-match losing run of its own.
From the opening bounce, the Burra were a class above, toying with the hosts through their elite ball movement and poise attacking off the half-back line.
A 5.1 (31) to 0.1 (1) opening quarter never got any better for Redan, who could manage just two more behinds before the half-time break.
Down by 49 points heading into the final term, the Lions folded under the scoreboard pressure as the Burra found another level once the game lost its structure.
Tony Lockyer starred for Sebastopol, while Liam Stow shone in the ruck as their side rose from seventh to sixth with the win.
The Burra are back at Marty Busch Reserve next weekend against East Point. Redan travels up Sturt Street to play Ballarat.
Sebastopol 12.15 (87) d Redan 5.5 (35)
Returning from VFL duty with Essendon, Darley's star recruit Dylan Landt proved the match-winner, kicking three goals in a best-on-ground performance to will his side to a 26-point win against a gutsy Melton South.
Little separated the two early, Darley entering the first break with a slender 1.4 (10) to 1.3 (9)
As the game progressed, the hosts' best began to assert their influence, Brett Bewley finishing with three goals for the Devils.
Melton South never left the contest, cutting the deficit to just nine points midway through the final term as Daniel Vasjuta (three goals) fired inside 50.
In the end two late strikes blew out the scoreboard, giving Darley ample confidence heading into a round 13 trip to Sunbury.
Melton South returns home to play Bacchus Marsh.
Darley 12.10 (82) d Melton South 7.14 (56)
Melton has shown once again that it sits a rank above its rivals, keeping Bacchus Marsh scoreless for the entire third quarter to set up a dominant 66-point win.
Returning from a week off, Lachie Watkins was brilliant in the midfield for the Bloods, while Ryan Carter did his Tony Lockett Medal hopes no harm, bagging a game-high five goals.
Melton set the tone early, holding a Daniel Burton-less Cobras to three behinds in the opening quarter.
A 2.1 (13) to 3.2 (20) was a slight scare but only proved a misstep as the Bloods toyed with the visitors, Watkins and his captain Braedan Kight also among the main contributors with three goals apiece.
The Cobra now find themselves out of the top six on percentage heading into a game against Melton South, a side it lost to by one point earlier this season.
Melton, meanwhile remains undefeated and three wins clear at the top of the table heading into a clash with North Ballarat.
Melton 15.11 (101) d Bacchus Marsh 5.5 (35)
Continued improvement has finally reaped rewards for Sunbury, running out a big 10-goal victor against Lake Wendouree.
Jake Sutton (five) headline an 11-strong goalkickers' list, as the Lions stormed to their biggest score of the season.
The foundation was set early, the visitors impressing with 8.2 (50) opening quarter, before holding the Lakers to 12 points in the second, to all but put the game to bed.
The two sides offered plenty of fireworks in 6.4 (40) to 6.2 (38) third quarter, though it would be the last time Lake Wendouree would hit the scoreboard as it was resigned to its fate at the bottom of the table.
Sunbury next plays Darley, while Lake Wendouree has the bye.
Sunbury 22.10 (142) d Lake Wendouree 12.5 (78)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
