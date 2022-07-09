High-flying Eagles swamp Tigers, Towners on top | CHFL round 12 wrap, ladder

Gordon produced a dominant second half to run away with a 23-point win over arch-rival Springbank in the CHFL at Wallace on Saturday.
Springbank had the Eagles on the ropes when it led by 26 points in the second quarter.
However, it was all one-way traffic after the main break.
The Eagles added eight goals to Springbank's one to ensure the Jimmy Toohey Shield was retained by Gordon.
Springbank was still well in contention deep into the last term, but was unable to rediscover the forward potency it showed early when Stephen Staunton led the way with five goals.
Macauley Griffiths was a catalyst for Gordon across half forward.
He has spent a large part of the season in the ruck, but relinquished that role and used his height and mobility to kick a decisive three majors.
While Gordon remains third on percentage, it does now have the edge over top two Dunnstown and Springbank, which each have two losses.
The Eagles have dropped just the one game, but trail the Towners and Tigers largely on the basis that they have played one less game after 12 rounds owing to a bye.
TOWNERS ON TOP
Dunnstown finds itself on top of the ladder after a massive 163-point win over Ballan at Bacchus Marsh and with the assistance of Gordon.
Matt Bulluss had a day out on his return from injury - kicking nine goals.
DEMONS HOME BY A WHISKER
Bungaree had a crucial nine-point win over Newlyn at Bungaree to retain its spot in the top eight.
Newlyn led by 12 points at three-quarter time after a big third term, but could not hold on.
John Butler was a match-winner for the Demons with eight goals as they snapped a three-game losing run.
Bungaree is seventh - percentage ahead of a stumbling Rokewood-Corindhap and Waubra.
BUNINYONG ON A ROLL
Buninyong continued its revival with a 53-point win over Beaufort at Beaufort.
This gives the Bombers three wins on end and keeps them within one win of the top eight.
They now face Bungaree which has the potential to springboard them on their way to the finals.
BURRAS GROUND HOPPERS
Hepburn outclassed Rokewood-Corindhap by 49 points at Rokewood.
This keep the Burras in top four and heightens the likelihood of the Grasshoppers missing the finals with now slipping to eighth after three defeats on end.
ROOS, LAKIES, EMUS ALL WINNERS
Waubra will have to wait another week before moving into the top eight despite defeating Carngham-Linton by 34 points at Snake Valley.
The Saints produced one of their better performances of the season, with five last quarter goals capping off the day.
Brandon Green again showed how dangerous he can be with six goals for Waubra.
Learmonth climbed to sixth with a 70-point victory over Creswick at Creswick.
For the second week running Lakies spearhead Damon Folkes hit double figures with 10 majors.
Fifth-placed Skipton was kept honest in a 39-point win over Clunes at Skipton.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
