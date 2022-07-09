THE Ballarat Miners have slumped to their biggest defeat of the season - at home, against a side which had won just three games to date.
After last week's debacle at Knox, it could rightly be assumed that the Miners would come out with a point to prove.
But two minutes into the game, it was clear that that the malaise was likely to continue as opponents Keilor walked in the first eight points of the match, controlling it throughout to win 88-68.
Whatever has gone wrong the past four games - which has seen three disappointing losses and a last second miracle win against another lowly opponent - needs to be turned around, or the season will be over in no time at all.
From the outside looking in, it's hard to pin-point what has gone wrong, but perversely it might actually be the form of the club's best player this past month JD Miller that in some strange way could be the issue.
Miller was again far-and-away the club's best on Saturday night. He hit 16 points, brought down seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal and was the only starting player to shoot above 50 per cent. Right now he is the club's best player by some margin.
But it's also notable that since his arrival mid-season, the team itself has struggled. Perhaps with Miller shouldering a lot of the grunt work, others, like Deng Gak, Koen Sapwell and to a lesser extent Preston Bungei, although the latter two play different positions, may be leaving it up the 202cm power forward to get the job done, and thus their own personal games have fallen away dramatically.
Basketball is a sport of great individuals, but it's also a sport where the best team usually wins. The Miners don't appear to be gelling as a team right now. They looked unbalanced whereas early in the season, they were winning hard, but they were winning as a team.
The other issue is that since Miller's arrival, the likes of Jordan Lingard and Amos Brooks are not getting much game time. In the few minutes the big local pair played on Saturday night, they added some life and enthusiasm to the group which up until that point were best described as bland.
Lingard provided the highlight of the night with a half-court stunner on the three-quarter-time buzzer which ignited the stilted crowd. When Zac Dunmore made a three to open the last quarter. There was a brief glimmer of hope of some excitement as the margin reduced to single digits, but it evaporated just as fast.
Keilor belied its position on the ladder. Kian Dennis put in his best performance of the season with 26 points, shooting 12 of 13 from the field. Tyler Kidd missed a lot, but seemed to bob-up at exactly the right time to score, while star big man Jacob Lampkin barely raised a sweat for his 11 points.
On the plus side for the Miners guard David Crisp looks to be over his hamstring strain, getting 33 good minutes on court, although his impact is still lacking, he will be much better for the minutes.
The Miners also went into the game without gun defender Nic Pozoglou away on a personal matter and Will Hynes who tweaked his ankle at training.
While Pozoglou would have helped, it wasn't the defence that was lacking, it was the attack. The Miners aren't a good outside shooting team, that's known, but they should have had more presence in the inside and that's a cause for concern and needs to change in a hurry.
No matter how solid your defence is, 62 points last week and 68 this week won't win you many games. It's up to the team now to find its flair or they'll be sitting on the sidelines come finals time in a little over a month.
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Miners 68 (J. Miller 16, P. Bungei 12) def by Keilor Thunder 88 (K. Dennis 26, T. Kidd 14)
