THE Ballarat Miners sister act were singing from the same hymnbook on Saturday night as the Brancatisano sisters put on show for their home fans.
The Miners held sway for much of the game against a plucky Keilor, with two of their own big stars, in Maddy Garrick and Monique Andriuolo, running out 89-79 winners, to continue their outstanding run of form in recent weeks.
While Jade Melbourne provided the finishing touches on the win with 11 last-quarter points, it was Isabella and Charlotte Brancatisano who really stole the show in this one.
Charlotte starting the night off in blistering form, her hustle, her defence and a big early three pointer ignited the home crowd.
Then Isabella stepped up. After a heartbreaking last-second miss last weekend, she jumped out of the blocks and was prepared to take her shots all night, finishing with 25 points in a best-on-court showing.
It's no secret coach David Herbert is a fan of the former Supercats, and it's no wonder given what they bring to the Miners outfit.
There's not much of the pair, but they are quick, tenacious and above all play a team-first game. They are among the reason the Miners are in a rare vein of form, moving to 9-6 on the season.
For the most part the Miners controlled this one. They opened up an 11-point lead a the main change, and while Keilor came hard in the third quarter, it never once hit the lead.
It didn't help for the visitors that their key big player Maddy Garrick found herself in early foul trouble. her fourth came just three minutes into the third quarter which forced her to sit out the match until the final six minutes.
While she would finish the night with 28 points and her team's best, the truth is the Thunder was probably at their best when she was off court. The Miners had a game plan built around Garrick and limiting the rest, but with her out of the game, suddenly her teammates picked up the slack and looked to challenge the home side.
But as she's done all year, Jade Melbourne stood up when required with a huge last quarter. Her pace and skill on full display as she finished with 27 points on the night to go with her 13 rebounds and eight assists.
Melbourne reaped the rewards from the hard work down the other end of the court where the sisters stood out as the Miners ran away to the solid win.
While most things worked for the Miners on the night, there was a few glaring issues which need to be fixed up when they face higher-ranked opponents and the one that is easiest to fix is the charity throw.
The home side went 8 of 18 from the free throw line, at one stage 3 of 13, leaving 10 points out on the court. It's been a common thread this season with the club ranked 18th of 19 teams this season from the foul line.
It needs to be fixed up in time for finals. Melbourne went at just 60 per cent from the line while Zitina Aokuso missed all three attempts she had, but apart from that, the Miners will be delighted with the points and stay inside the top eight.
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Miners 89 (J. Melbourne 27, I. Brancatisano 25, S. Gorman 13, K. Rinaldi 13) def Keilor Thunder 79 (M. Garrick 28, M. Andiuolo 16, C. Reed 14)
