The Courier

Pressure rises on fringe of top six | Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade wrap

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated July 10 2022 - 6:01am, first published 12:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPTIONS: East Point's Lauren Huggins looks to find a teammate.

East Point has kept its finals hopes alive, rising to sixth on the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade ladder with a gutsy 22-goal win against Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.