East Point has kept its finals hopes alive, rising to sixth on the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade ladder with a gutsy 22-goal win against Ballarat.
Looking to snap a two-match losing steak, the Roos found themselves in an arm-wrestle early, only able to etch a one-goal lead at the first break.
East Point's defensive work proved the difference, the visitors' back court holding the Swans to just six goals in a match-swinging second quarter.
Lavinina Fox was electric on her return to the Roos' line-up, finishing with a game-high 34 goals, while co-coach Emma Ryan enjoyed a strong return on a rare start in the goal ring, notching 20 goals of her own.
The win sees East Point rise from seventh, but the 2019 grand finalist remains just two points clear of a finals-hungry Sebastopol.
The Roos travel to play the Burra next week, giving them the chance to draw further away.
Sebastopol impressed in patches but couldn't stay with a flying Redan at the weekend, falling 57-48.
A one-point Lions lead only grew to two at the main break before the hosts' mid-court found their rhythm as the game progressed.
Cassandra Peace starred in the middle of the court for the hosts, linking up with Lilly Francis and Ruby Parry who expertly fed Mackenzie Nicholson (40 goals).
VNL shooter Adut Manyiel impressed for the Burra, finishing with 34 goals, but was well-marshaled all day by Ashlee Smith.
Redan stays fourth with the result but is now just two points behind Darley, who was left to rue a lapse in concentration in a 12-goal loss to Melon South.
With the scores even at quarter-time, the visiting Panthers threatened to draw away but were kept under close watch.
In the end, the Panthers' proved too strong when given the chance, winning the second half 26-15 to move one game clear in second place. Melton South hosts bottom-of-the-table Bacchus Marsh in round 13 while Darley has the bye. A clash between Ballarat and Redan completes the round.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
