It wasn't quite the spectacle that crowds were expecting but Patricia Piccinini's epic Skywhales balloons slowly came to life as the sun rose at Eastern Oval this morning.
An unfortunate rip in the original Skywhale meant she could not take off, and stronger-than-expected wind kept Skywhalepapa and the baby whales sheltering beneath his flippers on the ground.
"This is what it is like in dealing with nature," Ms Piccinini told the thousands who rose early on Sunday to see Skywhales: Every Heart Sings as part of the Ballarat Winter Festival.
"Nature is in control, she calls the shots and that's just part of being alive. It's amazing we are all here today on this beautiful morning and I'm grateful to be here with you."
A choir of 100 children performed twice as hot air blasted in to the balloons saw their other-worldly shapes evolve and grow as night turned in to day.
An accompanying soundscape changed from the imaginary calls of a skywhale to music as ground crews worked to fill the balloons and stand them upright.
Skywhale was the first balloon creature Ms Piccinini created about 12 years ago, while Skywhalepapa joined the family two years ago.
"The first Skywhale is a female creature and the reason I made her is I just wanted to celebrate the wonder of nature. To know that whales in the sea evolved from a land-dwelling creature that went in to the sea and became gigantic ... is such an extraordinary and inspiring thing," she said.
Skywhalepapa, who carries nine baby skywhales in his flippers, was created in 2020 to celebrate the notion of care.
