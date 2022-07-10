The Courier

A ripped balloon and wind keep Patricia Piccinini's Skywhales on the ground at Eastern Oval

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated July 10 2022 - 3:11am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INFLATION: Skywhale and Skywhalepapa rise above the Eastern Oval surface in front of thousands of onlookers. Picture: Lachlan Bence

It wasn't quite the spectacle that crowds were expecting but Patricia Piccinini's epic Skywhales balloons slowly came to life as the sun rose at Eastern Oval this morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.