After a challenging stretch which saw Newlyn go head-to-head with three top-five Central Highlands Netball League sides, the Cats are back on track with a season-defining nine-goal win over Bungaree on Saturday.
The Cats' crucial win leaves the 10th placed side now just four points outside the top eight with every chance of jumping both Gordon and Bungaree in round 13 to sit eighth.
Gordon suffered a 22-goal loss to Springbank as the Tigers bounced back from their first defeat of the season, while Buninyong remained undefeated by also recording a 22-goal win over Beaufort.
Dunnstown finds itself in a similar situation to Newlyn after the Towners cruised past Ballan, which remains down the bottom end of the ladder along with Carngham-Linton and Hepburn, who lost to Rokewood-Corindhap.
The Hoppers claimed their third win of the year over Waubra to create a six-point gap between itself and 14th placed Ballanm while Learmonth recorded the biggest margin of victory in round 12 with a 72-point thumping over last-placed Creswick.
A GRADE
Rokewood-Corindhap 71 d Hepburn 12
Dunnstown 54 d Ballan 29
Learmonth 87 d Creswick 15
Carngham-Linton 44 d Waubra 32
Newlyn 44 d Bungaree 35
Buninyong 53 d Beaufort 31
Springbank 43 d Gordon 21
Skipton 49 d Clunes 38
LADDER: BUNINYONG 48, 255.20; SPRINGBANK 44, 190.58; LEARMONTH 40, 197.87; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 40, 177.03; BEAUFORT 36, 124.25; SKIPTON 32, 109.52; GORDON 28, 103.98; BUNGAREE 28, 103.80; Dunnstown 24, 118.94; Newlyn 24, 111.67; Daylesford 24, 95.07; Clunes 20, 70.80; Carngham-Linton 16, 67.14; Ballan 10, 50.45; Waubra 8, 46.90; Hepburn 6, 36.00; Creswick 4, 49.34
B GRADE
Rokewood-Corindhap 43 d Hepburn 12
Dunnstown 34 d Ballan 0
Learmonth 71 d Creswick 5
Waubra 37 d Carngham-Linton 33
Bungaree 40 d Newlyn 33
Buninyong 50 d Beaufort 16
Gordon 34 d Springbank 22
Clunes 27 d Skipton 22
LADDER: BUNINYONG 48, 261.16; LEARMONTH 44, 211.52; BUNGAREE 44, 171.11; GORDON 40, 178.68; CLUNES 32, 144.74; DUNNSTOWN 32, 138.06; BALLAN 28, 112.13; SPRINGBANK 26, 108.90; Beaufort 24, 96.47; Skipton 22, 94.14; Waubra 20, 82.29; Carngham-Linton 20, 75.97; Newlyn 16, 95.29; Rokewood-Corindhap 16, 75.96; Creswick 8, 47.33; Hepburn 8, 15.32; Daylesford 4, 32.17
C GRADE
Dunnstown 27 d Ballan 25
Learmonth 32 d Creswick 10
Waubra 34 d Carngham-Linton 33
Newlyn 43 d Bungaree 30
Buninyong 48 d Beaufort 13
Springbank 37 d Gordon 29
Clunes 48 d Skipton 27
LADDER: BUNINYONG 48, 252.04; NEWLYN 44, 146.02; SPRINGBANK 40, 150; BALLAN 36, 166.20; BUNGAREE 36, 143.07; CLUNES 32, 130.30; LEARMONTH 32, 122.84; GORDON 28, 101.37; Beaufort 24, 94.28; Dunnstown 24, 90.66; Rokewood-Corindhap 20, 100; Carngham-Linton 20, 80.98; Waubra 16, 73.21; Skipton 12, 53.52; Daylesford 8, 25.34; Creswick 4, 47.47
17/UNDER
Hepburn 33 d Rokewood-Corindhap 10
Dunnstown 35 d Ballan 10
Learmonth 35 d Creswick 4
Carngham-Linton 28 d Waubra 10
Newlyn 34 d Bungaree 28
Buninyong 34 d Beaufort 11
Gordon 28 drew with Springbank 28
Skipton 29 d Clunes 24
LADDER: HEPBURN 48, 249.40; BUNGAREE 44, 186.15; BUNINYONG 40, 143.78; NEWLYN 36, 153.39; SKIPTON 32, 134.52; CARNGHAM-LINTON 32, 133.50; LEARMONTH 32, 126.79; DUNNSTOWN 28, 136.14; Clunes 24, 132.94; Waubra 24, 79.93; Springbank 22 91.85; Daylesford 16, 75.35; Ballan 16, 51.48; Rokewood-Corindhap 12, 63.61; Beaufort 12, 51.21; Gordon 10 58.39; Creswick 4, 17.73
15/UNDER
Hepburn 65 d Rokewood-Corindhap 5
Dunnstown 19 d Ballan 16
Learmonth 59 d Creswick 4
Carngham-Linton 27 d Waubra 18
Bungaree 27 d Newlyn 5
Buninyong 32 d Beaufort 12
Springbank 24 d Gordon 17
Skipton 24 d Clunes 10
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 48, 263.33; HEPBURN 46, 298.08; BUNGAREE 44, 270.09; SKIPTON 42, 274.45; GORDON 40, 228.24; CLUNES 32, 154.74; CARNGHAM-LINTON 32, 135.96; LEARMONTH 28, 120.82; Newlyn 20, 98.18; Ballan 20, 87.56; Buninyong 18, 72.91; Daylesford 16, 56.80; Dunnstown 14, 60.13; Waubra 12, 35.42; Beaufort 8, 38.70; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 31.37; Creswick 4, 7.57
13/UNDER
Rokewood-Corindhap 10 d Hepburn 7
Dunnstown 15 d Ballan 7
Learmonth 18 d Creswick 7
Waubra 16 drew with Carngham-Linton 16
Newlyn 14 d Bungaree 8
Buninyong 23 d Beaufort 2
Springbank 20 d Gordon 8
Skipton 18 d Clunes 8
LADDER: NEWLYN 44, 258.75; GORDON 44, 223.81; CARNGHAM-LINTON 42, 213.42; SPRINGBANK 36, 192.37; BUNINYONG 36, 118.87; DUNNSTOWN 34, 128.81; SKIPTON 28, 110.83; LEARMONTH 24, 134.07; Daylesford 24, 124; Clunes 24, 95.57; Waubra 22, 105.80; Ballan 18, 61.08; Bungaree 16, 74.19; Rokewood-Corindhap 14, 52.12; Creswick 14, 50.97; Hepburn 8, 29.17; Beaufort 4 13.24
