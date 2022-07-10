The Courier

, CHFL round 12 in review | match-by-match, latest from coaches, details

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated July 10 2022 - 5:40am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riely Ranieri, back from a long-term injury for Gordon, attempts to shrug off a tackle by Springbank's Todd Finco at Wallace on Saturday. Picture: Adam Trafford

SPRINGBANK V GORDON

Gordon recorded one of the best wins of the Central Highlands Football League season on Saturday after rallying from a 26-point half-time deficit to overcome Springbank by 23 points at Wallace.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.