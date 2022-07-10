Gordon recorded one of the best wins of the Central Highlands Football League season on Saturday after rallying from a 26-point half-time deficit to overcome Springbank by 23 points at Wallace.
It was a tale of two halves as the top sides both showed how dominant they could be, but it was the Eagles who proved too classy as they asserted themselves as the team to beat this season.
The Tigers controlled the opening term with two goals to Todd Finco and Stephen Staunton, who ended with five, before opening the game up in the second quarter.
Springbank piled on five goals to Gordon's one in the second quarter to boast a game-high 26-point lead at half-time.
However, after the break it was all Gordon, kicking five goals in the third term to hold a two-point advantage at the last break.
Three of those goals came from ruckman Macauley Griffiths, who swung forward for Gordon in a match-winning performance.
The Eagles added a further three goals to none in a wet fourth quarter to claim an incredible come-from-behind victory.
Gordon captain Gerard Clifford was full of praise for his side after the season-defining win.
"I am really proud of how we played in the second half in response to Springbank's start," Clifford said.
"The way we fought back and worked together to get a result was really good."
Clifford credited the Eagles' defensive work for the 49-point turnaround.
"We restricted Springbank a lot better in the second half," he said.
"We got the defensive match-ups we were looking for as the back six worked together beautifully."
James Kelly was one of Gordon's back six, but the 38-year-old was forced to watch from the bench after an early hamstring injury.
"James is a big part of the voice and instruction among our back six so it was a real shame when he went down," Clifford said.
"He was still really helpful from the bench and gave us a lot of direction throughout the rest of the game."
The win sees the Eagles, who suffered their first loss in round 10 to Skipton, now boast a league-best 10-1 record.
"The win gives us a lot of belief after the recent Skipton loss," Clifford said.
"To bounce back the way we have the last two weeks builds a lot of belief in ourselves that no matter the situation, we are never out of the contest."
Springbank coach Andrew Challis remains positive despite the final score, noting that the Tigers' first half proves they have what it takes against Gordon.
"I think on our day we can beat them. When it comes to finals anyone in the top four can beat anyone," Challis said.
"It was a really positive first half performance, it just came down to Gordon being too good on the day."
Challis said the Tigers' poor structure and attack around the ball after half- time allowed the Gordon comeback.
"It was pretty evident in the second half that Gordon controlled the game through centre clearances," Challis said.
"We know what we need to work on. I feel that we are still very much up to the task if we meet again."
Springbank now prepares itself for tough fixtures against Hepburn and Skipton.
Dunnstown finds itself on top of the ladder after a 163-point win over Ballan at Bacchus Marsh.
The Towners moved up one position - grabbing the coveted spot at the expense of Springbank.
Gordon is placed to take over the number one spot once Dunnstown and Springbank have their byes, but for the time being it belongs to Dunnstown with 10 wins, two losses and the best percentage in the competition.
The Towners have given up just 429 points - easily the lowest.
Matt Bulluss signalled his return by kicking nine goals in his first game since round five in mid-May.
Ballan's only goal came in the second quarter as it was completely out-played fore the second week running.
Big-hearted captain Harley Bongart was again the Blues' best.
Their cause was not helped by ruckman Trent Laurie being a late withdrawal and then having no one on interchange for almost the entire game after starting with just 19 players.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said the Towners were tracking along well, with top spot being a bonus for the moment.
Wilkins is not getting carried away with being on top, although he acknowledged it was exciting for the supporters.
"There's still a long way to go."
He said it was pleasing to get some game time into players who had missed a fair bit of football.
Dunnstown's main injury concern out of the game is Kain Dickson (ankle), with him taken out of the contest at half-time as a precautionary measure.
Ballan coach Tristan Batten said Dunnstown was too classy.
"They're the best team we've played (this year) by far."
Batten said the Towners' accuracy in front of goal had made them even more potent.
"They couldn't miss."
Learmonth is also on the move on the ladder with a 70-point win over Creswick at Creswick
With Rokewood-Corindhap again coming up short, the Lakies are now sixth on seven wins - a game clear of Bungaree, Rokewood-Corindhap and Waubra.
Creswick lost touch in the first quarter and never fully recovered.
Learmonth flew out of the blocks with seven goals in the first term to lead by 37 points.
The Wickers found something extra in the third stanza to match the visitors on the scoreboard before Learmonth again skipped away.
Power forward Damon Folkes was again a match-winner.
One of the recruits of the year in the CHFL, he booted 10 goals to take his season tally to 55.
This gives him 22 majors in the past two weeks.
Youngster Will Green also continued his stellar year in the midfield, where he is a ball magnet.
Pat Taranto showed his importance to Creswick with a bold showing in his first appearance since round five.
Waubra remains just outside the top eight after defeating a spirited Carngham-Linton by 34 points at Snake Valley.
The Roos are ninth - percentage behind Bungaree and Rokewood-Corindhap.
Their percentage is an issue at the moment, but if they keep winning in the remaining five rounds it might not be a factor.
Waubra had an 18-point lead by quarter time and from there never looked like losing, but at the same time it was never able to completely shake off the Saints.
Carngham-Linton stuck to the task right to the end to out-score the Roos in the last quarter with five goals.
The Saints are the only side without a win, but they took a lot out of the performance.
Brandon Green was a major contributor for Waubra with six goals, while James Lukich was influential as usual.
Youngster Tom Ford again showed why he is highly regarded by the Roos.
Waubra coach Matt James said the Roos had not played as well has he would have liked.
"They (Carngham-Linton) played really well - probably the best I've seen them play against us in five years - but we just didn't fire."
James said while the performance was below par, the Roos would quickly move on.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble was encouraged by the effort.
"The boys were very good. Everyone who has been given an opportunity really stood up.
"It was a solid four-quarter effort, which we finished off strongly."
Scoble said although not getting the win, the performance had been "win" for the side.
While Waubra was injury free, the Saints will be watching how Jacob Hart (jarred knee) progresses through the week.
Bungaree scraped home by nine points over Newlyn at Bungaree after a tense last quarter.
The Demons needed the win after three consecutive losses to keep their place in the top eight and just did enough in a desperate finish.
It was a topsy-turvy game with just three of the 22 goals were kicked to the freeway end of the ground.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said there had been no obvious reason for this.
"It was bizarre. There was perhaps a one to two-goal breeze. No more."
Newlyn led by 19 points at quarter time and then Bungaree replied by six majors to go to the main break 12 points up.
The Cats led by 12 points at the last change, having dominated the third quarter with four goals, but it would not be enough.
Waight said it had been a matter of holding on after Newlyn missed a couple of 'kickable" shots on goal late which would have closed the game right up.
Marcus Darmody finished with five goals for Newlyn after getting on the end of some good work by Matt Cosgrave, Jed Labbett and Dan Wehrung.
However, it was to be John Butler who was to provide the winning spark for Bungaree with eight goals.
Butler was the Demons' leading goalkicker last year, but had kicked just 5ive goals in four games since making his first appearance for the season.
Alex Browning, Jesse Sardo and Max Lawless were among others to find something extra to get Bungaree over the line.
Waight said better kicking in front of goal had made a difference, with 12.5 compared to 5.12 a week earlier.
Buninyong continued its rise by overwhelming Beaufort by 53 points at Beaufort.
While Buninyong is resembling the "Energizer Bunny" and, looking more and more like a finalist, Beaufort looks to have run out of legs and personnel.
After stringing together four wins the Crows have lost six straight.
They were not too far away at half-time, trailing by 20 points in a congested low-scoring affair.
However, Buninyong had had 12 scoring shots to two and it looked only a matter of time before the dam wall burst.
The Bombers, with Geoff Lovett late call-up, did not do as much scoreboard damage as they could have, but was always well in control.
They are 10th and are just one win outside the top eight.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said all the Bombers could do at the moment was keep winning.
"If that gets us into the finals that'll be great. That's what we're looking for."
He said it had taken time to get its bal movement right, but once it did scoring came more freely.
O'Loughlin said one of the most pleasing aspects of the win was having nine players 21 years or younger in the side.
"It's great for the club to be able to keep bringing young players through. They all performed really well.
"We have quite a few (players) to come back in over the next few weeks so it was good chance to see how these young fellows go in senior football," he said.
Hepburn continued Rokewood-Corindhap's woes in emphatic style at Rokewood.
The Burras took more than half to completely shake off the Grasshoppers, but when they did it was done in style as they went away to a 49-point win.
This keeps Hepburn in fourth position and like top two Dunnstown and Skipton with two losses.
It is a much different story for Rokewood-Corindhap, which after five losses in its past six outings has dropped to eighth and in real danger of missing out of finals.
It was a free -lowing start, with 11 goals in the first term and Hepburn just nine points in front.
The Hoppers were still hanging at half-time, down by 17 points, but were no match from then on as Hepburn added eight goals to three.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said while Rokewood-Corindhap put it to them early, across the day the Burras were able to take the match away from the home side.
Ned Johns, who has overcome knee trouble from early in the season, was a stand-out player for Hepburn with four goals from the midfield.
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said Hepburn was a classy outfit - skillful and fast.
He said Grasshoppers had put some plans in place to attempt to slow down the Burras throught the midfield - including putting a tag on Andy McKay - and had marginally had the edge in centre clearances, but ultimately could not shut down their ability to score freely from a greater number of inside 50s.
"They just had too much class for us."
Cam Richardson was a late inclusion for Rokewood-Corindhap, but it was Lachie Baker who was best near goal with five majors.
Skipton had to work all the way to hold off Clunes by 39 points at Skipton.
The first term was telling with the Emus getting out to a 23-point lead.
There was little in it from there until Skipton finished the better with 5.6 in the run home.
It was the win Skipton needed after a disappointing loss to Hepburn and keeps it within four premiership points of top position and percentage of the top four, where it desperately wants to finish.
For Clunes, it was another day on which while not being too far off the pace, it was unable to get close enough.
John Fazio kicked four goals for Clunes and Rhys Monument four for Skipton.
Skipton joint coach Sam Willian said Clunes had been much better than he expected.
"They're a tidy outfit - solid across the board."
He believes Skipton's fitness was a winning factor in the end, allowing it to overrun Clunes after the visitors had made much of the running in the second and third quarters.
Willian said Skipton was looking forward to a bye and then a final big month of the home and away season.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said the Magpies had done well to get the game back on their terms in the second and third quarters after the slow start.
He said the third quarter had been all about efficiency, kicking three goals from a handful of inside 50s to stay in touch.
Davidson said Clunes had its chances to close up the margin early in the last term, but once they were gone Skipton opened up.
He said it was another learning curve and despite having only three wins the season was not all "doom and gloom".
Davidson said having a percentage of 72.55 with 57.24 last year underlined the improvement.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
