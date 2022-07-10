Forced to deal with a handful of outs due to the ongoing under-18 championships, the Greater Western Victoria Rebels suffered their fourth loss of the NAB League season on Sunday, falling to the Sandringham Dragons by 17 points at Mars Stadium.
The Rebels entered the round 12 clash missing four of their best 22 as Aaron Cadman, Felix Fogaty, James Van Es and Hugh Bond enjoyed a well-earned rest after impressing for Vic Country at the AFL Championships.
It led to debuts for Fred Valpied and Connor Byrne as Rebels coach David Loader moved the magnets around to combat a strong Sandringham outfit.
It was seventh against eighth in the standings with the Dragons proving to be the stronger side throughout the afternoon.
Sandringham raced out to an early three-goal advantage, a situation that has become all-too familiar for the Rebels this season, before the Rebels managed to claw their way back into the contest to trail by just eight points at quarter time.
The Rebels responded early in the second quarter but from then on it was all Sandringham, adding four goals to one to boast a 25-point half time lead.
The lead remained around the four-goal margin at the last break as both sides added two majors in the third quarter, but a hot start from Sandringham in the fourth saw the Rebels chasing a six-goal margin to close out the game.
Last-minute goals for the Rebels trimmed the margin back to a respectable 17 points, but it was too little, too late as they fell to Sandringham 10.8 (68) to 13.7 (85).
It means the Rebels fall outside the top eight for the first time since the early rounds of the season after the Eastern Ranges continued their mid-season resurgence with a thumping 52-point win over the Western Jets.
The Jets will be the next match-up for the Rebels on July 23 as the NAB League season takes a one-week break due to Vic Country and Vic Metro commitments.
Rebels' Vic Country representatives in Aaron Cadman, Felix Fogaty, James Van Es and Hugh Bond prepare for a visit to Kardinia Park to play Western Australia on Sunday.
GWV Rebels: 3.0 4.2 6.5 10.8 (68)
Sandringham: 4.2 8.3 10.7 13.7 (85)
