Undermanned Greater Western Victoria Rebels slip outside the NAB League top eight

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 10 2022 - 8:05am, first published 7:00am
BATTLING: Ethan Boyd of the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in action on Sunday, Picture: Lachlan Bence.

Forced to deal with a handful of outs due to the ongoing under-18 championships, the Greater Western Victoria Rebels suffered their fourth loss of the NAB League season on Sunday, falling to the Sandringham Dragons by 17 points at Mars Stadium.

