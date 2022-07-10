A motorcyclist from Canadian is being treated for leg injuries in the Royal Melbourne Hospital, after a collision with a four-wheel-drive.
The crash was reported at 5.45pm Sunday on Yankee Flat Road, near the corner of Woodwards Lane in Navigators.
The notorious rural thoroughfare is a defacto eastern ring road for Ballarat - and much of it is on the boundary with Moorabool Shire.
The 31-year-old man was in a stable condition on Monday morning, after being being flown via a HEMS ambulance helicopter at Ballarat airport on Sunday.
Police said the car driver was uninjured.
Officers aid the exact circumstances surrounding the crash were yet to be determined and investigations remained ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
