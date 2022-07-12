The Courier

Data on council planning permits missing for up to three years

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
July 12 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Software failure for council's planning permit data

Several central Victorian councils have failed to send their planning permit information to a relevant state department for extended periods after the software used to record the data failed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.