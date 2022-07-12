Software failure for council's planning permit data

Several central Victorian councils have failed to send their planning permit information to a relevant state department for extended periods after the software used to record the data failed.
The government's Planning Permit Activity Monthly Reports or PPARS collects standardised permit activity data on a monthly basis from 80 Victorian responsible authorities.
The data allows monitoring of planning permit activity, informs planning decisions and measurement of outcomes, and can be used by the public to observe permit use.
Central Goldfields, Hepburn and Mount Alexander shires were among several regional councils whose Planning Permit Activity Monthly Reports or PPARS did not lodge with the DELWP system - in some cases for almost three years.
While the failure was attributed to software malfunction and doesn't affect the legality of permits issued, the lack of recorded information will need to rectified.
Central Goldfields Shire said its paper-based planning system was reported to government via a manual data entry process until 2021 when it was automated.
"Earlier this year it was discovered that the data hadn't been transmitted to the department, despite the system providing confirmation that the data had been sent," a spokesperson said.
"A system error is currently being investigated and remediated with the software vendor. Until the software provider can identify the issue and resolution we are unable to provide a (fix) timeline.
The Courier understands DELWP is assisting the councils to rectify the software issues, and other statutory data such as the time taken to decide planning applications and council decisions upheld at VCAT continue to be available on the Know Your Council website.
