If there was ever a way to snap a four-game losing streak, the Ballarat Royals knew exactly how to do it, recording an incredible 30-3 win over Deakin on Saturday to get their season back on track.
The Royals came out firing with an 11-run first inning and never looked back, following up the red-hot start with four second inning runs, seven third inning runs and eight in the fourth inning, their final inning at-bat.
It had been a rough patch for the Royals and their head coach Brendan Robinson but they finally find themselves back on the winners' list.
"It was a pretty impressive win that is for sure," Robinson said.
"It was the confidence-booster the boys needed to get our season going again."
There were plenty of fresh faces along with some important returning players for the Royals, who have dealt with a handful of injuries to key players over the past month.
James Doherty was one of the fresh faces for the Royals, debuting in the 27-run win.
"James played really well at second base for us," Robinson said.
"There were clearly some nerves at the start but he got over them quickly."
The Royals also welcomed back Wade Balzer who played his first game at Prince of Wales Park this season on Saturday.
"He was a big-time player for us last year," Robinson said.
"It was his first game this season and he will play enough games to qualify for finals which will be massive for us."
Jordan Isbister and Adam Jirik, two of the Royals' most important players, made a long-awaited return from injury on the weekend.
"Jordan found his groove again after coming back from injury which is good. He is ready to start against East Belmont," Robinson said.
"While Adam was our designated hitter and will stay our designated hitter next week to ease him back into it."
There were monster performances all over the scorecard for the Royals as Scott Kerr and Leigh Ashmore led the way with 4 runs batted in, as the Royals reminded the league what they are capable of.
"It was a season-changing win for the boys," Robinson said.
"They came in pretty flat and searching for answers due to recent results, but we just needed a win like that to kick-start our season."
The Royals, who sit third in the standings, visit second-placed rivals East Belmont in Geelong on Saturday, July 16.
