The Ballarat Royals returned to the winners' list with a 27-run rout over Deakin

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 11 2022 - 2:30am
OUT: Royals' Nathan Gatt works his magic at third base in Saturday's thumping win. Picture: Andrew Jirik.

If there was ever a way to snap a four-game losing streak, the Ballarat Royals knew exactly how to do it, recording an incredible 30-3 win over Deakin on Saturday to get their season back on track.

