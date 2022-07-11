HOCKEY Ballarat says it will ramp up its campaign to get a new facility promised leading into the state election as it struggles to find enough room to cope with demand.
Ballarat's one major stadium at Prince of Wales Park is hopelessly undersized for the sport with the sport's power brokers launching a campaign for a new facility to be front-and-centre of the agenda for November's election.
Hockey Ballarat spokesman Jeff Sly said a city like Ballarat should be in line to host a Commonwealth Games team in 2026, but right now, it was not in a position to do so.
"Imagine how good it would be to have a team like India or Pakistan based here, but the facility is just not up to scratch for us to do that," he said.
"There was a working group that came up with 11 possible sites and that's now been reduced to two - Victoria Park and the John Valves site.
"Our preference is for Victoria Park because we know that council already has control of that and it won't cost them several million to acquire. Obviously if tomorrow it was announced that council had worked out an agreement for John Valves, we'd be very interested there as well.
"It's not too far away to 2026, we need to get moving now."
Geelong is expected to play host to hockey at the Commonwealth Games but full details on that facility are still to be confirmed.
Sly said Ballarat was a long way behind other country centres in the state in terms of its facilities.
"You look at places like Bendigo and Shepparton, they have a far more superior hockey set-up than we do here in Ballarat," he said.
"We are keen to see some more spending on the sport, we feel that other sports have seen much more spending that we have seen."
Sly said Hockey Ballarat was seeking a meeting with Wendouree MP Juliana Addison and would be keen to speak to whoever the Liberal Party was to put up for the state election in November.
"It's certainly on the agenda to sit with down with Ms Addison but it's something we believe is very important to get all sides to support, a state election is a chance to put it on the agenda," he said.
