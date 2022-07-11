The Courier

Mount Egerton driver killed near Bacchus Marsh

Updated July 11 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:15am
COIMADAI: A man from the Bacchus Marsh suburb of Maddingley has been bailed, after being charged over Friday's fatal accident on the Diggers Rest-Coimdai Road.

A Maddingley man has been bailed over Friday's fatal pile-up, which killed a 59-year-old Mount Egerton driver at Coimadai.

Local News

