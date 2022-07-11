A Maddingley man has been bailed over Friday's fatal pile-up, which killed a 59-year-old Mount Egerton driver at Coimadai.
The accident was reported at 3.40pm on the Diggers Rest-Coimadai Road, just east of the Merrimu reservoir, between Bacchus Marsh and Melton.
The Major Collision Investigation Unit charged Jake Tate with dangerous driving causing death, before he was bailed on Sunday.
The 19-year-old's bail was extended in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday morning.
The matter has been adjourned for a committal mention on November 10.
The man who died in Friday afternoon's accident was behind the wheel of a car that hit a tree.
A truck, a bus with no passengers and a ute were also caught up in the incident.
