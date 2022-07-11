The man charged with killing a Ballarat grandmother in a horrific Alfredton crash last year has had his case delayed for a month.
Adam Lee Thurston appeared in the County Court in Ballarat on Monday morning, pleading guilty to charges of culpable driving causing death, negligently causing serious injury, handling stolen goods, and possessing unregistered firearms.
However, the court was unable to proceed, with Thurston's lawyer stating he had been in COVID isolation for the past week.
"He's been in lockdown and he hasn't read the (latest psychologist) report," she said.
"Before I knew that I thought we could stumble on a little bit today, but that doesn't seem appropriate."
Judge Martine Marich agreed, stating there were several issues in regard to moral culpability and remorse that needed proper examination to avoid an appeal.
"As recently as June this year, two weeks ago, he's telling someone he feels bad, 'I saw her face, but fair cop, I was only driving 80, 90, and the doctors have it wrong with the effect the drugs had on me'," she said.
"There's no pressure for time, that's terrible (he's had COVID).
"I'm not indicating any intention - once I've finished my exercise of jurisdiction, he's going to have to sit and collect his thoughts for years.
"If he's left feeling for a minute that I've convicted him for an offence on his own plea that he hasn't committed, and he's telling everyone this, that's something you have to turn over very carefully.
"It will be prolonged for years if it's not done right in the first instance."
It's alleged on May 20, 2021, Thurston, drug-affected and unlicenced, had been "fishtailing" on Learmonth Street and speeding in a car with stolen numberplates before the crash.
His passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and his one-year-old son and two firearms were also found in the car.
The driver of the other car, 71-year-old Robyn Lipscombe, died at the scene.
Monday's hearing, attended by Thurston's relatives and Ms Lipscombe's family, was adjourned to August.
