Redan's revenge sends a reminder to all | BFLW Rd 10 Wrap

Redan showed the BFLW that it is still the team to beat in after the top-of-the-table side got revenge over Darley on Sunday.
Just three weeks after Darley dealt Redan its first loss of the season, the two sides went head-to-head again at Darley in round 10, with Redan in control all afternoon to claim a 32-point win.
Redan now sits a game clear on top of the standings ahead of Darley, with Sebastopol just four points behind Darley in third place.
Sebastopol cruised to its seventh win of the season in a 74-point victory over last-placed Melton as Lindsay Tucker continued her incredible year up forward with a six-goal haul.
Bacchus Marsh was forced to forfeit its clash with Lake Wendouree.
With four rounds left before a four-week finals series, Redan, Darley, Sebastopol and Lake Wendouree look set to play finals, but the unique fixturing means there is still room for movement in the top four.
Redan 8.8 (56) d Darley 3.6 (24)
Sebastopol 12.9 (81) d Melton 1.1 (7)
Lake Wendouree d Bacchus Marsh (forfeit)
REDAN 36 points, 593.08%; DARLEY 32, 332.35; SEBASTOPOL 28, 309.83; LAKE WENDOUREE 38.46; Bacchus Marsh 4, 24.20; Melton 4, 15.87
