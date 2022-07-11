The advancement of Ballarat's own hyperpop musician continues unabated.
Lachnes (pronounced 'Loch Ness'), known for his catchy tunes and engaging persona as seen in the City of Ballarat's Boom Box concert series last summer, is set to star on stage in the big smoke later this month.
"I've got my first headline gig in Melbourne," Lachnes said, barely able to contain his enthusiasm.
"It's going to be fun."
Lachnes is fully aware of the significance of the upcoming performance. While captivating and extroverted when singing, he possesses an internal wisdom and he takes nothing for granted. "It's very hard for starting musicians to get a headline act in Melbourne," he said.
"For me to be able to get that is huge for my resume."
Despite Lachnes' excitement, he is trying to limit his expectations in relation to the imminent spectacle.
"I just want a good turnout," he said.
"I want my friends and family there. I want to put in a good show."
The enigmatic performer continues to ply his trade away from the stage as well.
"I'm going hard," Lachnes admitted.
"Every second month, there's a new single out. I've got (another) single coming, 'I'll Be There', out on July 15, the day of the show.
"It's hyperpop, but it's more of a chill, reggaeton vibe. A lot of people I've shown it to really like it."
A previous 2022 release, 'Seconds Away', was not as successful as its creator would have liked, but a philosophical view is maintained.
"It was nothing too spectacular, but every release doesn't have to be a homerun," Lachnes said.
"I'm just appreciative I'm getting better each time."
Lachnes' ongoing development as an artist can be largely attributed to his work ethic. His dedication is immense as he pursues his music education.
"It's the discipline of making sure I do it every day," Lachnes said of his study of theory.
"It's hammering home the essentials of what I need to know. I need to make sure it's reinforced. It will broaden my perspective. It will help me execute ideas I have."
Lachnes keeps an open mind and is continuously searching for inspiration.
"I am a consumer and fan of music," Lachnes acknowledged.
"I have a little book, a music journal, to write everything down about the music I listen to.
"I make sure I have a column for Australian artists. It's really important for me to remember all these artists. I'm all about local, but also what's going on in the ecosystem of general music and contemporary music.
"I want to be knowledgeable in the field."
The Ballarat youngster has grandiose aims.
"I want to be signed to a label eventually and I want to be a bigger artist," Lachnes said.
"I want to be performing to lots more people; I want to open for bigger acts.
"I want to be respected in the industry and the go-to man for hyperpop."
That said, in the fast-paced music scene, patience remains a virtue.
"It's a very hard industry so, right now, I am just focused on my own self-improvement," Lachnes said.
"Hopefully, it will open doors which I never thought would open."
Lachnes is performing at Stay Gold, Brunswick, on July 15. The show starts at 8pm. Lachnes will be on stage at 9.50pm. New single, 'I'll Be There', is out on July 15 through Spotify and other streaming services.
