The detrimental impact major events could bring to the new Ballarat showgrounds were highlighted at the weekend, as residents reported an accident and "near misses".
The Eureka Arms and Militaria Fair held at the Ballarat Equestrian Centre in Mount Rowan attracted a large number of attendees but was never intended to be a major event, according to the Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society executive officer Elizabeth van Beek.
While the event was a success according to Ms van Beek and Militaria Fair organiser Nick Smith, residents along the road had opposing views.
Many residents said their main concern with the fair stemmed from the issue of parking, specifically parking spilling onto the rural, single-laned road.
Jenny McGrath, who is not a resident of Rose Hill Road but is there often to look after her elderly mother who is a resident, said she was shocked by what she saw.
"The fair was supposed to have parking contained on-site but it went along both sides of Rose Hill Road and along the Midland Highway, and I'd say about 500 cars at least were parked along Rose Hill Road on Saturday," Ms McGrath said.
"For us trying to get out of our driveway there was so much traffic that I had to get a gentleman to stop the traffic so I could back out.
"A truck driver was also involved in an accident on the Saturday because he was trying to get out of Rose Hill Road, another driver was trying to get a carpark on the road and the truck driver had no where to go so they both collided."
Fortunately no one was injured in the accident, but Ms McGrath said this issue posed a real problem particularly in the case of an emergency.
"If my mother was trying to get an ambulance or the fire crews down here on Saturday, it would have been a real hassle for them to actually get down because of the cars parked along the road, and also because of the obstruction of cars getting bogged down along the road too," she said.
"This not only applies to my mother but all other residents along Rose Hill Road."
Adele McNicol, a resident of Rose Hill Road, said she was frustrated by the lack of care the Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society had when it came to ensuring parking was contained within the equestrian centre premises.
"I don't understand why they (the Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society) hadn't developed a parking system to accommodate the influx of cars," Ms McNicol said.
"This is what we expected.
"When I spoke to the organisers of the fair they said they hadn't been advised at all about traffic management."
Ms McNicol said she also shared Ms McGrath's view of the obstruction on street parking would have in a disaster situation.
"We've only got one driveway and the road couldn't accommodate two cars at the weekend without hitting each other, so if there was a fire then I would definitely be concerned."
While Mr Smith, the event's organiser, refused to respond to any questions asked by this masthead, he said parking was "adequate".
Ms van Beek said she could not comment on the subject of parking and traffic management but said fair goers parked "where they wanted to".
Resident Geoffrey Fraser said he was also alarmed about the parking situation at the weekend, particularly with the damage it caused to his front lawn.
"It was surprising to see so many cars and it was so congested that cars had to pull to the side (of the road) to get through," Mr Fraser said.
"If emergency services had to get through it would definitely be difficult for them."
Ashley Harper, another resident who described himself as "hardly a whinger" on these matters, said he described the society's first event and their handling of parking as an "absolute shemozzle".
"It's very lucky, other than the accident with the truck driver, more didn't occur," Mr Harper said.
"It takes only one vehicle to block the road and in an emergency that'd be a real issue."
Mr Harper said he was also annoyed with the fair's management of parking.
"There was no road traffic control and it was totally unorganised," he said.
"It's a dangerous intersection (Rose Hill Road and Midland Highway) without cars there, and their lack of a plan to manage parking was just a bit of joke."
Residents also said they were equally upset with the lack of communication they received regarding the fair.
"A couple of years ago the (Ballarat) council assured us there would be no parking on Rose Hill Road, and this was the first big event and no one was told about it," Ms McGrath said.
Ms McNicol said she had received "no communication whatsoever about the event being held."
"They (the Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society) haven't been true to their word," she said.
"Where is the council to make sure the agricultural society is held accountable."
She also added she still had not received a response from the council when she emailed them inquiring about their plans of the proposed new Ballarat showgrounds site late last year.
Similarly, Mr Fraser and Mr Harper said they had also not been informed about the fair being held at the equestrian centre.
Ms van Beek said the society is working with residents. However, she said they did not need to be informed about "every single event."
"It's up to us to decide what we're doing and when we're doing it," she said.
Ms van Beek said she would organise a meeting with residents in the near future informing them of the society's plans.
She also confirmed to The Courier no other events would be held for at least the next two years at the centre.
City of Ballarat director development and growth Natalie Robertson said the council was not notified of the Eureka Arms and Militaria Fair.
"We will investigate the concerns that have been raised by the community," she said in a statement.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
