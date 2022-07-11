The Courier
Have Your Say

New Ballarat showgrounds parking causes concern for Mount Rowan residents

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated July 11 2022 - 9:06am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONCERNED: Mount Rowan residents Jarrod Tonkin, Ashley Harper and Rhonda Fraser say they were shocked by the number of cars parked at the weekend on Rose Hill Road. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

The detrimental impact major events could bring to the new Ballarat showgrounds were highlighted at the weekend, as residents reported an accident and "near misses".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.