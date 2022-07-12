Ballarat businesses are banding together to make the wish of Ballarat children come true.
Over the next few weeks the Make-A-Wish Foundation are fundraising for their Bake-A-Wish campaign.
Here in Ballarat, Bake & Grind and the Park Hotel are both raising money for the cause.
Make-A-Wish Foundation Ballarat branch fundraising coordinator Katie Wright said their aim is to create "life changing wishes for children with a critical illness".
"We represent all of the Ballarat children and their wishes," she said.
"We do everything from fundraising to seeing out the wish for the children to make it a reality."
The money that is raised through the Ballarat business will go directly to children from the area.
Ms Wright said it was a great opportunity to highlight some of the businesses that had supported the Ballarat branch of the foundation in the past.
In a few weeks on July 25, The Park Hotel will be holding a parma night, where $5 from each parma will help raise funds for the foundation.
"Hopefully we can book out the venue," The Park Hotel owner Jason Yean said.
"I just think it is important to give back to the community. We have worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation before and they do an amazing job for young kids. We want to keep helping them."
Bake & Grind owner Paul Dawson will also be contributing to the fundraising efforts.
They will be running a donut and pie drive where $4 from each family pie or box of donuts will be donated.
"Having young kids myself I would hate to be in this position so it is really important for us to be involved in these kinds of things," Mr Dawson said.
Bookings are essential for the parma night, contact The Park Hotel on 03 5334 1470.
Order forms can also be completed for Bake & Grind's drive.
Hard copies of the forms can be found at the Formosa Gardens or by contacting Ms Wright on 0407 337 822.
