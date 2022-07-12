The Courier

Bake & Grind and the Park Hotel raise money for the Bake-A-Wish fundraising efforts

NW
By Nieve Walton
July 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bake-A-Wish

Ballarat businesses are banding together to make the wish of Ballarat children come true.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.