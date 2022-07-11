Worrying signs as Victoria's COVID hospitalisation rate continues rising

The rate of COVID-related hospitalisations is beginning to rise again in Victoria, with the highest numbers since the deadly January spike being recorded.
Across the state, 8689 new cases were recorded in the 24 hours to 11am on Monday - while there were no deaths, there are now 717 people in hospital and 30 in intensive care units.
In Ballarat, another 153 cases were recorded - there are currently 997 active cases in the local government area - and there were 48 new cases in Moorabool, 12 in Hepburn, 29 in Golden Plains, and six in Pyrenees.
The number of active cases in Ballarat alone has risen by almost 100 people in a week, up from 916 on Tuesday, July 5.
While still a long way from the spikes in May, the upward trend remains concerning.
At the weekend, both the Ballarat Base Hospital and St John of God Hospital Ballarat issued warnings their emergency departments were experiencing "increased demand", following internal "code yellow" alerts last month.
"This is likely to continue for many more weeks," a joint media release stated.
"If you do not need emergency care - or are unsure - while you are at home consider calling Nurse on Call - 1300 60 60 24, your pharmacist, or attending an after-hours medical clinic."
Across the state, the hospitalisation rate appears to be accelerating, with the number of people admitted to hospital almost doubling in just three weeks, from 402 people on June 22.
More than 70 per cent of Ballarat residents have had at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, which help to minimise symptoms and transmission risk.
On Monday, eligibility for a fourth shot widened to include everyone over 30, and demand is already high.
The booster is available from most pharmacies and the UFS vaccination clinic on Dana Street - while walk-ins are welcome, booking ahead online or over the phone is recommended.
Full statistics are available on the state government's Department of Health website.
