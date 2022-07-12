The BallaRat Pack have been hard at work over the past few months getting ready for their show Broadway to Ballarat.
The script is a creation of artistic director Reuben Morgan and takes inspiration from classic musicals like Oliver, Matilda and The Sound of Music.
"Rehearsals have been going fantastic and the show is really coming together nicely," Morgan said.
"We had our first full run of the entire show over the weekend and it went really well.
"We have started getting into costumes and are in the process of organising props and sets."
Morgan said he had seen everyone relax into their roles over the rehearsal period.
"We have some older actors in the show who have never done a musical before," he said.
"It has been really nice introducing them to the process and seeing them find their feet."
There have also been some younger cast members who are working on their first show.
"It has been nice seeing the kids come into their own and flourish," Morgan said.
"The cast are doing a fantastic job learning their lines and learning their material."
Morgan explained that performing in a musical is a whole different ball game compared to working in a play.
On top of acting you have to sing and dance, "often all three at the same time", he said.
"You have all these extra skills that suddenly come into play."
"Musicals have quite a stylised kind of acting to them, it is not quite as naturalistic as say a play."
The performers will sing with a full orchestra at their performances, which Morgan said is a great experience.
He has arranged all the music for the show to suit the makeup of the orchestra.
"It is a very long and drawn out process because of the big orchestra," he said.
"But I really enjoy putting the music together and it is nice to bring these old scores to life."
Morgan said when he hears the orchestra play along with the performers all the hard work will be worth it.
The BallaRat Pack will be performing at the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute in the first week of August.
Tickets are available now on TryBooking as well as a limited number at the door.
