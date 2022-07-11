Police are cracking down on shoplifting in Ballarat, after a massive spike since the end of lockdowns.
'Stealing from a retail store' was the fifth most common criminal incident recorded in the city for the 12-months ending March 30 - with 388 known cases.
That's compared to 324 the year before
Ballarat Acting Sergeant Dominic Alderman said the figures did not appear to be linked to school holidays - and offenders were often from a wide cross section of the community.
"We want to know about any shoplifting - because it's not just the shop that's the victim," he said.
"The public bears the brunt of it as well when that retailer has to put their prices up to cover the cost of theft.
"Many shops are under the hammer at the moment anyway - and they're losing a fair bit of stock.
"It's something I'm quite serious about and would like to reduce."
He said police were working with local businesses to get improved CCTV cameras, put signs in place to deter theft and to get in touch about legal bans on repeat shoplifters.
"Once word gets around that people have been officially banned from an outlet, it makes shoplifting very undesirable."
Acting Sergeant Alderman said some Ballarat shops had banned individuals for five years - while one person had been banned indefinitely.
"If that person defies the ban, then its considered trespass, which is an offence in itself," he said.
"I think it's a good tool."
Acting Sergeant Alderman also encouraged retailers to use the free Aurora app, which allows information to be shared easily with police and other retailers.
So what happens when someone is caught red-handed?
"The most common thing we get is they ask to talk to police out the back of the store - in the managers office, for example," he said.
"But if our car is out the front door, they'll be handcuffed and taken out the front of the store where potentially everyone can see.
"Once someone is under arrest, if we have to walk them back through the shop, we just do it.
"We don't parade them, but yes, it can be embarrassing for that person.
"That's something to think about."
Anyone who witnesses shoplifting or has information about a theft should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
