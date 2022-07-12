The Courier
Watch: Springbank gives away five game-changing 50-metre penalties in Gordon's come-from-behind win

Edward Holland
Edward Holland
July 12 2022
The much-anticipated clash between Springbank and Gordon certainly lived up to the hype as Gordon recorded a come-from-behind victory, but the Tigers were their own worst enemy on Saturday, gifting the Eagles five goals from free kicks in the top-of-the-table affair.

