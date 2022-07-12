The much-anticipated clash between Springbank and Gordon certainly lived up to the hype as Gordon recorded a come-from-behind victory, but the Tigers were their own worst enemy on Saturday, gifting the Eagles five goals from free kicks in the top-of-the-table affair.
The opening two goals for the Eagles both came from 50-metre penalties as Adam Toohey and Ethan Crackel easily converted from the goal square.
A holding call in the ruck contest on Brendan Sutcliffe then gifted Gordon its third goal, trimming the margin to six points.
The harshest penalty of all provided Gordon with a dream start - and crucial momentum - in the third quarter.
Down by a game-high 26-points, the Tigers gave away a whopping 100-metre penalty to Gordon's Mick Nolan, who ran all the way from Gordon's defensive end to the goal square to give the Eagles hope.
Adam Toohey converted close to goals again after Todd Finco gave away a 50 metre penalty in the Tigers' attacking half, before Rohan Clampit failed to capitalise on a questionable 50 metre call late in the fourth quarter.
Gordon recovered from a 26-point deficit to win by 23 points in one of the games of the season.
Gordon 4.3 5.9 10.15 13.19 (97)
Springbank 5.2 10.5 11.7 11.8 (74)
GOALS - Gordon: E.Crackel 3, M.Griffiths 3, A.Toohey 2, B.Sutcliffe 1, B.Griffiths 1, C.Ascough 1, M.Nolan 1, T.Murphy 1; Springbank: S.Staunton 5, T.Finco 2, Z.Bozanich 2, B.Maher 1, C.Parkin 1
BEST - Gordon: T.Murphy, E.Crackel, B.Sutcliffe, M.Raworth, M.Griffiths, M.Nolan; Springbank: H.Twaits, M.Lakey, I.Pertzel, C.Quinlan, J.Thompson, B.Maher
