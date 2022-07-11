Beaufort Police are investigating the circumstances behind a car fire at the Snake Valley General Store overnight.
The alarm was raised at 6.45pm to the corner of Linton-Carngham Road and Smythesdale-Snake Valley Road.
A tanker each from Linton CFA and the nearby Snake Valley brigade were called the the blaze.
A CFA spokesperson said the store did not ignite - and the incident was under control within 15 minutes.
It was not raining at the time of the fire, but the area was experiencing northerly winds around 30kmh.
