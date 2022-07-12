The Courier

Hepburn Shire puts the mountain bike trail project out for tender

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated July 12 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The tender for construction of the Creswick Trails Network has been released by Hepburn Shire Council, in the aim of beginning construction in early 2023.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.