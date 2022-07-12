The tender for construction of the Creswick Trails Network has been released by Hepburn Shire Council, in the aim of beginning construction in early 2023.
The multi-million dollar project will build 60km of mountain bike trails in and around the Regional Park, State Forest and plantation lands of Creswick.
Hepburn Shire mayor Tim Drylie says the tender decision is a major milestone and step forward for the project.
"The trails are a big drawcard for people to visit the shire, but it's also a terrific result for the local community, being able to get out and active and in and around Creswick on the 60km of trails," Cr Drylie told The Courier.
"It's been a complex project that has required a range of approvals with many stakeholders, including the Traditional Owners, the Dja Dja Wurrung and land managers, the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, HVP Plantations and Parks Victoria.
"With the Commonwealth Games coming to regional Victoria in March 2026, we are lobbying in partnership with the City of Ballarat for mountain biking to be included, and for Creswick to be the heart of the mountain biking competition."
Mr Drylie says the cycling trails are a significant attraction for multi-day and overnight stays into the area, and are part of a broader strategy around networking the region from the Hanging Rock Rail Trail through to the Great Dividing Range trail networks spanning Ballarat and its surrounds.
"Mountain biking at this international level will help to make the most of these facilities, and bring considerable benefits to our community through tourism," he says.
"The Creswick Trails Network will be one of Australia's leading mountain biking destinations, but this also acknowledges the World Heritage bid around the gold mining history of the area, and being sensitive to that historic aspect. It also addresses concerns around the ecology of the particular site that's been used, the different forested areas.
"Wherever possible we want to preserve and protect those important cultural, historic and ecological values inherent to this area. It's been a complex project to engage with relevant stakeholders, community engagement, and with our local traditional owners the Dja Dja Wurrung.
Hepburn Shire says the tender is open until Tuesday September 6. It will consider awarding the contract at a late-2022 council meeting, and construction is planned to start in early 2023.
Hepburn Shire Council received a $2.56m grant from Regional Development Victoria's Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund. The council has contributed $1.52m to date into the project, with additional funding sources being investigated.
