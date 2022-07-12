The Courier

Isabella Brancatisano continues to impress, but somehow WNBL clubs still aren't seeing what this star Miner is capable of

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
July 12 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMITTED: Isabella Brancatisano drives to the basket on her way to 25 points against Keilor last Saturday night. Picture: Luke Hemer

THERE are always plenty of hits and misses in basketball, but one of the more perplexing misses of all is how Ballarat Miner jet Isabella Brancatisano has somehow failed to ever make a WNBL roster.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.