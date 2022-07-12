THERE are always plenty of hits and misses in basketball, but one of the more perplexing misses of all is how Ballarat Miner jet Isabella Brancatisano has somehow failed to ever make a WNBL roster.
Having spent much of her career being coached by national Gems coach, and now Miners women's head coach David Herbert, who describes his point guard as "one of, if not the most underrated player in the competition", Brancatisano has shown this season just what an asset she can be to her team.
At the weekend, it was yet another best-on-court showing as she led the Miners to a 10-point win over Knox, scoring 25 points.
Brancatisano, 27, said while she would never give up hope of one day making it to the top echelon of the sport in this country, it wasn't something she was focused on.
"It's just never really worked out for me in that sense," she said. "I would take any opportunity if it came about, but also I'm content. If an opportunity came knocking, I'd jump at it I'm sure. I've trained one time with a club many years ago, but nothing else."
Despite the undoubted impact on her team this season, Brancatisano has been hard on her own form, admitting it took a recent listen to a Podcast from performance psychologist Jonah Oliver about building capacity to embrace pressure that cleared her own head.
"It's more about competence rather than confidence," she said. "It's changed my thought process. I was missing a lot of shots, they needed me to hit those shots to take pressure off the likes of Jade (Melbourne) and Zitina (Aokuso) and I wasn't doing that and it was playing on my mind.
"Kaleb (assistant coach Kaleb Scalter) suggested I listen to a Podcast and it changed everything, it was a game changer."
Brancatisano said she had loved every minute of her time in Ballarat having followed Herbert to the Miners after working with him for five years at Geelong. Her sister Charlotte soon followed.
"I always feel like 'Herby' has my best interests at heart and I can't ask more of that from a coach," she said.
"Charlotte and I played a little bit together previously, but it's just the best getting to play with her to experience the highs and the lows together. She's slotted in nicely, generally she's less on the scoring, her game is built more on the defensive, point-guard organiser for us.
"David always says she has one of the straightest shots, so we'd like to see her put up some more. But she's come and in and is really showing the way for the young girls who are learning a lot from her, there's a role for everyone."
