A couple and their young son have lost their beloved whippet and the roof over their heads after a house fire. But a loving community is giving them hope.
James Paparousis came home to Sailors Falls, south of Daylesford, on Friday to find the house in flames while fiancée Kira Ostwald and son Xavier were away from home.
Advertisement
"It's really hard to make sense of why we were dealt this blow. We sometimes have dark times, but with the support of each other, we can lean on each other," he said.
"We're slowly reaching out as best we can to individuals - and to thank as many people as we can for their donations and phone calls and messages of support.
"We do as much as we can for friends, family and for the community - and now there's a lot of that coming back our way."
The CFA said the fire appeared to have been sparked by a burning log from the fireplace.
"The support has been overwhelming - and that goes right back to Friday night when the CFA (and ambulance) arrived," Mr Paparousis said.
"It feels like forever - so long ago now. We've had moments with such strong emotional responses and people have helped us get back on our feet so quickly.
"We're usually reserved people and we like to entertain others, so this feels a little unusual."
James' mother Stella Georgiou set up a GoFundMe page, raising $19,000 in just three days.
"That's obviously overwhelming and completely unexpected," Mr Paparousis said.
"Family have donated, as well as a lot of high school friends from 18 years ago.
"There's been a lot of support from Kira's yoga clients and the yoga community in general as well."
Mr Paparousis was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital after trying to rescue family cat Lily as well as whippets Arthur and Honey.
The dogs were taken to a 24-hour vet clinic - but Arthur later died.
"If we could trade in everything we have left and get our dog back, that's what we'd do," Mr Paparousis said.
"The most positive step (in healing) has been the amount of support - and bringing Honey home on Monday night was also a positive step."
Honey spent the weekend in a critical condition, unable to breathe unassisted but has since returned home to their burnt shell of a home.
Advertisement
"Arthur's passing has broken James and Kira's spirit," Ms Georgiou said.
"In their words, the inability to live in a home due to the extensive fire damage is hard; but losing Arthur, it's unbearable.
"Anyone who knows James and Kira knows how incredibly gentle, generous, kind and loving they are and how much they love their pets.
"James and Kira purchased their very modest family home which needed extensive renovations in April last year using their minimal savings.
"They've sacrificed living in less-than-ideal conditions during the 12-month renovation, including living out of an old caravan with only a camp kitchen and very few creature comforts."
Advertisement
Ms Georgiou said the couple were optimistic, hard-working and forced to close their newly set-up yoga studio when COVID hit.
Mr Paparousis said he was overwhelmed by the GoFundMe appeal and would probably spend the funds on items including bedding and mattresses.
"We had just set up Xavier's bedroom. The carpet arrived on Tuesday and he'd spent a few nights of the school holidays in Melbourne. He was meant to spend the first night in his own bedroom, but he never actually got to sleep in there."
The family will need to wait four to six months for insurance-related repairs and have been given a week's accommodation.
The search is now on for something more permanent.
"We want to keep as close to Daylesford as possible. We know it's a tight rental market. Xavier is at school and needs some stability."
Advertisement
The St Michael's school community has rallied to help the family with home-cooked meals.
Fresh fruit and vegetables have arrived and Melbourne business Sorelle Catering has also come to the rescue with lasagne, arancini and other delights that Mr Paparousis admitted he had not had a chance to look at yet.
The CFA told The Courier the fire took 20 minutes to contain.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.