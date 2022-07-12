The Courier

Sailors Falls house fire: Kira Ostwald and James Paparousis grateful for support

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 12 2022 - 9:39am, first published 6:50am
DEVASTATION: Kira Ostwald and James Paparousis inspect the damage. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

A couple and their young son have lost their beloved whippet and the roof over their heads after a house fire. But a loving community is giving them hope.

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

