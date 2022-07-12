Firefighters turning up to the Invermay CFA have been horrified to find the work of would-be thieves - delaying their ability to get to a fire.
Volunteers were called to the Swinglers Road station at 11.15pm on Saturday.
Captain Daryl Rowe said he arrived to find the shed and a truck's door wide open - and the lights left on.
"At first I just thought someone had just left the side door open," he said.
"But we found someone had broken in.
"It's disappointing to say the least.
"We were forced to make the decision - do we go to the fire or stay with detectives to work out what happened?
"In the end Ballarat City firefighters determined that we didn't have to go to the incident."
He said at this stage Invermay members could not work out if anything had been taken - and police said it was possible they had disturbed the offenders on arrival.
"It's frustrating to turn up and find all of that," Mr Rowe said.
"We then waited for Ballarat police to come out and investigate. We're not sure if further action will be taken."
He said CFA members had locked up the Invermay building at 5pm on Friday - and the brigade was called out to 40 to 60 incidents a year. The station was also used for regular training and meetings.
But this is not the first time the brigade has been burgled.
Invermay CFA was struck in July 2020, with two chainsaws worth $3000 taken.
"That put us out of action for 24-hours," Mr Rowe said.
"And although a chainsaw doesn't sound like much, it could be the tool that gets a tree off the road in an emergency.
"The other thing is, the CFA does replace things like this, but it takes a bit of time and paperwork.
"We have lights in the area - and we have security measures in place - but we're going to reassess that."
He said nearby rural brigades had also been burgled recently - as well as some south-west of Ballarat - while another in region 14 had seen an entire vehicle go missing.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
